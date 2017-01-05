Major Weekend Closure I-10 Katy Freeway/Houston Avenue Bridge

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin work this weekend to repair a portion of the Houston Avenue Bridge over I-10 Katy Freeway. The bridge was struck by an overheight vehicle in late 2016 causing damage to a steel beam. TxDOT is working closely with the contractor to have repairs completed in advance of Super Bowl. Beginning 9 p.m., Friday, January 6 until 5 a.m., Monday, January 9, the following will be closed. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Total closure of I-10 eastbound mainlanes at the N. Shepherd/Durham exit. Motorists will be detoured to I-610 northbound to I-45 southbound to I-10. I-10 eastbound mainlanes between I-610 and N. Shepherd/Durham will have one to two lanes open for local traffic only. All other drivers are strongly encouraged to detour to I-610. Beginning 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 6 until 5 a.m., Monday, January 9, the following will be closed. Total closure of I-10 eastbound entrance ramps from Silber, Washington Avenue/Westcott, T.C. Jester, N. Shepherd/Durham, Heights/Yale, Studemont and Taylor. Also, the I-10 eastbound exit ramps to Yale/Heights, Studemont, and Taylor will be closed. Total closure of the I-10 east- and westbound entrance ramp from Woodway at the I-610 northbound frontage road. Total closure of the I-610 West Loop north- and southbound connector ramps to I-10 eastbound, and the US 290 connector ramp to I-10 eastbound. Motorists traveling northbound on I-610 will be detoured to I-610 northbound to I-45 southbound to I-10. Motorists traveling southbound on I-610 will be detoured to I-10 westbound, exit at Chimney Rock/Wirt, U-turn to I-10 eastbound, enter freeway and exit to I-610 northbound to I-45 southbound to I-10. Motorists traveling US 290 eastbound will be detoured to I-610 northbound to I-45 southbound to I-10. Total closure of Houston Avenue northbound over I-10. (This closure will be in effect at 8 p.m., Friday, January 6 through 7 a.m., Saturday, January 14.) Motorists will be detoured right on Crockett/Hogan, then left on N. Main, left on Quitman/White Oak to Houston Avenue. Total closure of Houston Avenue southbound over I-10. (This closure will begin at 8 p.m., Friday, January 6.) Motorists will be detoured left on White Oak/Quitman, right on Fulton, right on Hogan/Crockett, to Houston Avenue. The Houston Avenue Bike Trail will be closed for safety reasons beginning 9 p.m., Friday, January 6 until 5 a.m., Monday, January 9. Bicyclists traveling southbound on Houston Avenue will be detoured to the White Oak Bayou Trail, then to the Heights Bike Trail, near the Hogan Street Bridge, and continue to Houston Avenue. Bicyclists traveling northbound on Houston Avenue will be detoured to the Heights Bike Trail, then to the White Oak Bayou Trail, near the Hogan Street Bridge, and continue to Houston Avenue. Local law enforcement will be on site to facilitate traffic through the signalized intersections. Large trucks traveling I-10 eastbound will not be permitted to detour through adjacent neighborhoods. Crews are scheduled to continue work overnight on Monday, January 9, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., with the closure of up to four outside mainlanes. Work is also scheduled to occur the weekend of January 20, with a total closure of the I-10 eastbound mainlanes. For additional information, contact Karen Othon at (713) 354-1532. Additional closures related to this project and other roadways can be found at www.houstontranstar.org. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTHoustonPIO.