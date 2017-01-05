Major Weekend Closure I-10 Katy Freeway/Houston Avenue Bridge

|
HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin work this weekend to repair a portion of the Houston Avenue Bridge over I-10 Katy Freeway. The bridge was struck by an overheight vehicle in late 2016 causing damage to a steel beam. TxDOT is working closely with the contractor to have repairs completed in advance of Super Bowl.
Beginning 9 p.m., Friday, January 6 until 5 a.m., Monday, January 9, the following will be closed. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes.
Beginning 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 6 until 5 a.m., Monday, January 9, the following will be closed.
The Houston Avenue Bike Trail will be closed for safety reasons beginning 9 p.m., Friday, January 6 until 5 a.m., Monday, January 9.
Local law enforcement will be on site to facilitate traffic through the signalized intersections. Large trucks traveling I-10 eastbound will not be permitted to detour through adjacent neighborhoods.
Crews are scheduled to continue work overnight on Monday, January 9, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., with the closure of up to four outside mainlanes. Work is also scheduled to occur the weekend of January 20, with a total closure of the I-10 eastbound mainlanes.
For additional information, contact Karen Othon at (713) 354-1532. Additional closures related to this project and other roadways can be found at www.houstontranstar.org. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTHoustonPIO.
|###
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state. TxDOT and its 12,000 employees are committed to working with others to provide safe and reliable transportation solutions for Texas by maintaining a safe system, addressing congestion, connecting Texas communities, and being a Best in Class state agency. Find out more at txdot.gov. “Like” us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/TxDOTHoustonPIO.
Maintain a Safe System • Address Congestion • Best-in-Class State Agency • Connect Texas Communities
An Equal Opportunity Employer