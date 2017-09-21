Major Weekend Closure of I-10 Katy/East Freeway

The Texas Department of Transportation will close the I-10 Katy/ East Freeway in both directions in downtown Houston this coming weekend to continue the demolition and reconstruction of the Elysian Viaduct. A total closure of all westbound and eastbound mainlanes of I-10 between I-45 and I-69 will take place Friday, September 22 at 8 p.m. until Monday, September 25 at 5 a.m.

Motorists traveling eastbound on I-10 Katy will be detoured to I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound to I-69 Eastex northbound to the I-10 East Freeway eastbound mainlanes. Motorists traveling westbound on I-10 East Freeway will be detoured to I-69 Eastex southbound to I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound to the I-10 Katy Freeway westbound mainlanes.

There will be additional closures of entrance and exit ramps and connector ramps within the workzone to accomplish this work. A full list of associated closures can be found at www.houstontranstar.org. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control.

This project includes the reconstruction of the Elysian Viaduct (bridge structure) from Brooks Street to Commerce Street. It was needed to accommodate population growth, enhance mobility and improve connectivity in the local area. TxDOT awarded the construction contract to Balfour Beatty in June 2016 for $35.6 million.