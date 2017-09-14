Major Weekend Closure of I-45 Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation will close all mainlanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound between FM 518 and FM 517 in Galveston County this weekend. The closure is needed to continue work on the I-45 Gulf Freeway widening project in the League City area.

Crews will close all I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound mainlanes between FM 517 and FM 518 beginning Friday, September 15 at 9 p.m. until Monday, September 18 at 5 a.m.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-45 Gulf Freeway will be detoured via the frontage road. Motorists could also use SH 3 as an alternate route. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control.

Also be sure to visit the Houston TranStar website at www.houstontranstar.org for a complete of list of Houston District closures. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @TxDOTHoustonPIO.