MAJOR WEEKEND CLOSURE OF I-45 IN HUNTSVILLE THE WEEKEND OF DECEMBER 15TH-18TH

WALKER COUNTY – The construction of the 6 miles widening project, Segment 1B of IH 45 from 0.5 miles north of Vick Springs Road to 0.3 miles north of SH 19 is under way. This project will widen IH 45 to six lanes and will replace the SH75 Bridge and southbound SH 19 Flyover. During the 3-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity.

To help drivers during the construction process, a smart traffic monitoring device will be in place in both directions to monitor traffic speeds, slowdowns, and stoppages. The device will automatically convey this information to changeable messaging signs to inform the public of traffic conditions and give drivers time to exit ahead of slowdowns or other traffic delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 65 MPH through the limits of the construction project.

The first step will be to demolish the existing SH 75 overpass in order to begin construction of the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. The existing bridge will close December 15th, 2017 at 6:00pm and remain close until the completion of the new bridge.

On Friday evening, December 15th, beginning at 8PM, TxDOT’s contractor will close IH45 and detour all interstate traffic. Northbound will be merged down to a single lane and will take exit 112 to SH 75. Southbound traffic will be merged down to one lane and will take exit 112 to the Frontage Road. The SH 19 connector to IH 45 southbound will be closed during this weekend. Traffic traveling southbound on SH19 will have to take SH 75 South and get back onto IH45 S at PR 40. The contractor will work 24 hours a day to demolish the bridge structure and reopen IH45 by 4 AM on Monday, December 18th.

The reconstruction of IH-45 will take place in two major phases. Phase 1 is under way and will include the reconstruction of the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge and SH 19 flyover. Phase 2, will include the reconstruction of the Park Road 40 Bridge. Johnson Bros. Corporation, a Southland Company was awarded the construction contract for the amount of $116,878,722.89.