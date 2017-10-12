Major Weekend Closure of I-45 North Freeway in the area of White Oak Bayou.

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will continue work this weekend on the I-45 North Freeway to facilitate the continued construction of I-45 Northbound at White Oak Bayou.

Crews have planned two total daily closures from 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 15th .

Crews will close I-45 northbound mainlanes between I-10 and Quitman St. Motorists will need to take I-10 East westbound to I-610 West Loop northbound to I-610 North Loop eastbound and take I-610 North Loop eastbound to access I-45 northbound.

Crews will close I-10 Katy westbound direct connector to I-45 North northbound. Motorists will need to take I-10 westbound to I-69 northbound to I-610 North Loop westbound to access I-45 northbound.

Crews will close the I-10 Katy westbound Taylor exit. Motorists will need to detour to the Heights/Yale exit, turn left on Heights, turn left on to the I-10 Katy eastbound frontage road to Taylor.

The Travis St. northbound entrance ramp to I-45 Northbound will also be closed. Motorists will need to turn left on Commerce, left on Milam and right on Walker to access the I-45 northbound entrance ramp.

Motorists should expect delays and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.