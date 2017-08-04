Major Weekend Closures for US 290

HOUSTON –The Texas Department of Transportation’s contractors working on the US 290 Project I from Pinemont to W. 34th and Project J-2 from W. 34th to I-610 continue to progress with mainlane construction. This weekend, crews will switch traffic on the US 290 eastbound mainlanes from Pinemont to the I-10 direct connector. This signifies completion of a major milestone for the project and places traffic on new pavement.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Friday, August 4 to 9 a.m., Saturday, August 5, the US 290 eastbound mainlanes from the Bingle exit to I-610 will be closed. This includes the closure of the direct connectors to I-10 and I-610 Loop. Drivers will be detoured to the frontage road at the Bingle exit.

To access I-610 West Loop, drivers will continue on the frontage road past W. 18 th , and turn right on Hempstead, left on N. Post Oak and continue to I-610.



To access I-610 North Loop, drivers will turn left at W. 18 th , then left on I-610 northbound frontage road, and enter the freeway past T.C. Jester.



To access I-10, drivers will continue on the frontage road past W. 18 th , then turn left on Hempstead, and continue as it changes into Washington Avenue, to I-10.



Beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday, August 5 to 5 a.m., Monday, August 7, two inside lanes on US 290 eastbound from Pinemont to the I-10 connector will be closed. Drivers will be able to access entrance/exit ramps and the connectors to I-10 and I-610.

Local law enforcement will be on site to facilitate traffic through the signalized intersections. Motorists should expect heavy delays and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes, such as Hempstead.

For more information on the US 290 project, go online to www.my290.com or contact Karen Othon at (713) 354-1532. Follow us @my290houston.