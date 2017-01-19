Man Arrested after his Car Crashed into a Home in Conroe

On January 18, 2017, A District 2 Deputy was dispatched to 1600 block of Gleneagle Dr. N. in reference to a Motor Vehicle Accident. Upon the deputies arrival they made contact with the homeowner who advised he was a sleep in his home with his family when they were awaken by a loud crash. The homeowner went outside to investigate at which time he noticed that someone had crashed into his house and his two cars that were parked in the driveway. The homeowner spoke with his neighbor who witnessed a vehicle traveling north on Gleaneagle Dr at a high rate of speed and then heard the crash. The witness then saw the vehicle leaving the scene and was able to write down the license plate of the vehicle. The witness said the vehicle that left had severe front and rear damage to the vehicle. The witness said he drove around the neighborhood looking for the vehicle, at which time he saw a young Hispanic male with dark hair driving the vehicle. During the scene investigation the deputy observed the garage of the residence had received significant damage as well as the two vehicles in the driveway. Brick and other house materials from the residence were scattered across the property and roadway. The deputy also observed tire tracks in the front yard which led from the roadway to the garage of the residence.

During the investigation, deputies went to an address in the 1400 block of Ashland and made contact with the vehicle’s registered owner. While there the deputies learned from the owner of the vehicle had lent the vehicle to their son who had just arrived home. While at the residence in the 1400 block of Ashland, deputies located a Honda passenger car with the same license plate and description given by the witness. The Honda passenger car also had major front and rear damage consistent with the damage observed at the residence on Gleneagle Dr. N.

Deputies interviewed the driver who was on location and during the course of the investigation deputies developed enough probable cause to believe the driver was not being truthful and was operating the motor vehicle at the time of the accident. The driver was arrested for Failure to Stop and Give Information and transported to the Montgomery County Jail

Arrested:

Jose Mario Gazca DOB 05-20-97