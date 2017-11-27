Man Arrested After Early Morning Burglary in Shenandoah on November 23rd

At approximately 5:30 A.M. on Wednesday morning, November 22, 2017, Shenandoah Police Officers were notified of a suspicious person in the 700 block of Blue Ridge Drive in Shenandoah. A female, who lives at a home in that block of Blue Ridge Drive, was awakened by her daughter who advised that a suspicious white male, wearing a black jacket, was walking past the daughter’s window. The suspect was seen carrying a large item and placing the item into a black Nissan Sentra automobile. The female who resides at the residence called 911 to report the incident.

The white male suspect and the Nissan Sentra were located at the intersection of Holly Hill Drive and Research Forest Drive by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Lackey and this information was relayed to Officer Patrick Reade, Officer Clemente Duenas, and Sergeant Garrett Burleson of the Shenandoah Police Department.

Once a sufficient back-up of officers from the two agencies was assembled, the officers initiated a traffic stop involving the suspect and vehicle in the 18000 block of Interstate 45 South on the east frontage road. Investigation revealed that 35-year-old Shawn Lanum, the driver of the Nissan Sentra, had burglarized the garage on Blue Ridge Drive and stole a welding machine and other items.

Lanum was positively identified, then charged with Burglary of a Building and incarcerated in the Montgomery County jail. Lanum has an extensive criminal history including charges in Shenandoah just two weeks ago. Lanum is also suspected of being a criminal gang member. Detective Sergeant Joel Gordon of the Shenandoah Police Department says that a recent surge in this type of crime is a result of “unlocked vehicles and garages” and reminds everyone to be vigilant in securing personal property. The suspect chose the location because he thought it was an “easy target,” says Gordon.

Chief Raymond Shaw commends all the officers involved. “This incident shows how well all agencies in the South County area work together. This cooperation produces meaningful arrests repeatedly and is indicative of the quality of all the officers and deputies working in our area.” Chief Shaw further stated, “If people insist on committing crimes in the South County area, they can plan on spending their holidays in the Montgomery County jail.”

If you have information concerning this case or you were a victim of a burglary in the Shenandoah area recently, please contact the Shenandoah Police Department at 281-367-8952.