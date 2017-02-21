Man Receives 8 Years In Prison For Possession Of Child Pornography

(Harris County, TX) Harris County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse investigators are releasing information on the conviction of 26-year-old Joshua Harrison Bishnow (DOB 12/03/90), who was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

Bishnow plead guilty and was sentenced to 8 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Monday February 20, 2017 in 248th district court.

The investigation on Bishnow was started after he went to a local office supply store to have an iPhone screen replaced in June of 2016.

During the repairs a technician found numerous pictures of child pornography.

HCSO North District patrol deputies were called and met Bishnow as he returned to pick up the phone.

He denied having placed any material on the phone, and the phone was retained as evidence.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Unit and High Tech Crime Unit se! cured a search warrant on Bishnow’s residence.

Investigators seized computer servers and laptop computer.

They recovered several hundred pictures of child pornography and videos.

Bishnow is now awaiting transfer to TDCJ.

