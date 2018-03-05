MARCH SIXTH PRIMARY ELECTION IN MONTGOMERY AND WALKER COUNTIES

|ct
|Polling Location
|Physical Address
|City and Zip
|Location in Building
|Pct
|01
|Get All Information
|Willis Community Building
|109 West Mink Street
|Willis 77378
|Main Room
|01
|02
|Get All Information
|Conroe Seventh-Day Adventist Church
|3601 South Loop 336 East
|Conroe 77301
|Front Classroom
|02
|03
|Get All Information
|The Woodlands High School 9th Grade Campus
|10010 Branch Crossing Drive
|The Woodlands 77382
|Foyer by Clinic
|03
|04
|Get All Information
|Copperwood Apartment Building
|4407 South Panther Creek Drive
|The Woodlands 77381
|Community Room
|04
|05
|Get All Information
|Longstreet Community Building
|20240 Bays Chapel Road
|Richards 77873
|Main Room
|05
|06
|Get All Information
|Deretchin Elementary School
|11000 Merit Oaks Drive
|The Woodlands 77382
|Gym Recreation Room
|06
|07
|Get All Information
|New Caney Elementary School
|20501 FM 1485
|New Caney 77357
|Gym
|07
|08
|Get All Information
|Browder Community Center
|14865 County Line Road
|Willis 77378
|Main Room
|08
|09
|Get All Information
|Dobbin Community Center
|695 South FM 1486
|Montgomery 77316
|Auditorium
|09
|10
|Get All Information
|Washington Junior High School
|507 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Place North
|Conroe 77301
|Boys Gym
|10
|11
|Get All Information
|Woodforest Church
|15917 Highway 105 West
|Montgomery 77356
|Assembly Room
|11
|12
|Get All Information
|Security Community Building
|18760 Highway 105 East
|Cleveland 77328
|Main Room
|12
|13
|Get All Information
|Decker Prairie Community Building
|32434 Decker Prairie Road
|Magnolia 77355
|Main Room
|13
|14
|Get All Information
|Crippen Elementary School
|18690 Cumberland Boulevard
|Porter 77365
|Library
|14
|15
|Get All Information
|Cornerstone Church
|100 Mosswood Drive
|Conroe 77302
|Fellowship Hall
|15
|16
|Get All Information
|Splendora ISD Instructional Services
|26175 FM 2090
|Splendora 77372
|Front Hallway
|16
|17
|Get All Information
|First Baptist Church of Groceville
|19256 FM 1484
|Conroe 77303
|Fellowship Hall
|17
|18
|Get All Information
|Magnolia Community Building
|422 Melton Street
|Magnolia 77354
|Main Room
|18
|19
|Get All Information
|Montgomery City Hall
|101 Old Plantersville Road
|Montgomery 77316
|Council Chambers
|19
|20
|Get All Information
|Travis Intermediate School
|1100 North Thompson Street
|Conroe 77301
|Auditorium
|20
|21
|Get All Information
|Conroe High School
|3200 West Davis Street – Voter entrance on Longmire Rd by football field
|Conroe 77304
|Visitors Side Field House
|21
|22
|Get All Information
|Lake Conroe Hills Community Building
|13621 Lake Breeze
|Willis 77318
|Main Room
|22
|23
|Get All Information
|North Montgomery County Community Center
New Location
|600 Gerald Street
|Willis 77378
|102/103 Community Room
|23
|24
|Get All Information
|Oak Ridge Sr. High School
|27330 Oak Ridge School Road
|Oak Ridge North 77385
|Library
|24
|25
|Get All Information
|Grangerland Community Center
New Location
|15636 FM 3083
|Grangerland 77302
|Community Room
|25
|26
|Get All Information
|East County Courthouse Annex
|21130 Highway 59 South
|New Caney 77357
|Community Room
|26
|27
|Get All Information
|Rivershire Club House
|206 Scarborough Drive
|Conroe 77304
|Large Banquet Room
|27
|28
|Get All Information
|Decker Prairie Elementary School
|27427 Decker Prairie Rosehill Road
|Magnolia 77355
| Gym
New Room
|28
|29
|Get All Information
|W Montgomery County Community Development Center
|31355 Friendship Drive
|Magnolia 77355
|Magnolia Room
|29
|30
|Get All Information
|Magnolia High School
|14350 FM 1488
|Magnolia 77354
| Library
New Room
|30
|31
|Get All Information
|Shenandoah Municipal Complex
|29955 I-45 North
|Shenandoah 77381
|Lobby
|31
|32
|Get All Information
|Wilkerson Intermediate School
|12312 Sawmill Road
|The Woodlands 77380
| Choir Room – FA-4
New Room
|32
|33
|Get All Information
|South County Community Building
|2235 Lake Robbins Drive
|The Woodlands 77380
|Room 102
|33
|34
|Get All Information
|Needham Fire Department Station 64
|15341 Lake Lamond Road
|Conroe 77384
|Training Room
|34
|35
|Get All Information
|Oak Ridge North Municipal Building
New Location
|27424 Robinson Road
|Oak Ridge North 77385
|Council Chambers
|35
|36
|Get All Information
|Allendale Baptist Church
|14535 Allendale Lane
|Conroe 77302
|Metal Building – Rear of Church
|36
|37
|Get All Information
|Friendship United Methodist Church
|22388 Ford Road
|Porter 77365
|Family Life Center
|37
|38
|Get All Information
|West Montgomery County Annex
|19380 Highway 105 W., Suite 507
|Montgomery 77356
|Courtroom
|38
|39
|Get All Information
|Lone Star Elementary School
|16600 FM 2854
|Montgomery 77316
| Room 101
New Room
|39
|40
|Get All Information
|Cryar Intermediate School
|2375 Montgomery Park Boulevard
|Conroe 77304
| A-4
New Room
|40
|41
|Get All Information
|Splendora Junior High School
|23411 FM 2090
|Splendora 77372
|Theatre Classroom
|41
|42
|Get All Information
|Moorhead Junior High School
|13475 FM 1485
|Conroe 77306
|Small Gym
|42
|43
|Get All Information
|Panorama Village City Hall
|99 Hiwon Drive
|Panorama Village 77304
|Council Meeting Room
|43
|44
|Get All Information
|Lone Star Convention Center
|9055 Airport Road
|Conroe 77303
|Yellow Rose Rooms 1 & 2
|44
|45
|Get All Information
|Timber Lakes/Timber Ridge Fire Station
|3434 Royal Oaks Drive
|Spring 77380
|Bays 1 & 2
|45
|46
|Get All Information
|Sue Broadway Elementary School
|2855 Spring Trails Bend
|Spring 77386
| Gym Hallway
New Room
|46
|47
|Get All Information
|South Montgomery County Fire Station #4
|28830 Birnham Woods Drive
|Spring 77386
|Apparatus Bay
|47
|48
|Get All Information
|Sally K. Ride Elementary School
|4920 West Panther Creek Drive
|The Woodlands 77381
| Hallway – East Side
New Room
|48
|49
|Get All Information
|David Elementary School
|5301 Shadowbend Place
|The Woodlands 77381
|Front & Side Hallways
|49
|50
|Get All Information
|Far Hills Utility District Building
|10320 Cude Cemetery Road
|Willis 77318
|Meeting Room
|50
|51
|Get All Information
|Central Library
|104 I-45 North
|Conroe 77301
|Large Meeting Room
|51
|52
|Get All Information
|New Caney ISD Annex
|22500 Eagle Drive
|New Caney 77357
|H110
|52
|53
|Get All Information
|Woodbranch City Hall
|58 A Woodbranch Drive
|New Caney 77357
|Council / Court Room
|53
|54
|Get All Information
|Peach Creek Baptist Church
|25963 FM 1485 East
|New Caney 77357
|Sunday School Classroom
|54
|55
|Get All Information
|Austin Elementary School
|14796 Highway 105 East
|Conroe 77306
|Front Foyer
|55
|56
|Get All Information
|The Woodlands Emergency Training Center
|16135 IH-45 South
|The Woodlands 77385
|Main Room
|56
|57
|Get All Information
|Calvary Road Baptist Church
|12621 Calvary Road
|Willis 77318
|Sanctuary
|57
|58
|Get All Information
|Lone Star College System
|5000 Research Forest Drive
|The Woodlands 77381
|Mockingbird Room (TDC 105)
|58
|59
|Get All Information
|Powell Elementary School
|7332 Cochrans Crossing Drive
|The Woodlands 77381
|Front Office Area
|59
|60
|Get All Information
|Montgomery County Juvenile Facility
|200 Academy Drive
|Conroe 77301
|Conference Room
|60
|61
|Get All Information
|George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Library
|8125 Ashlane Way
|The Woodlands 77382
|Meeting Room 101 and 102
|61
|62
|Get All Information
|Collins Intermediate School
|6020 Shadowbend Place
|The Woodlands 77381
|6th Grade Side Hall
|62
|63
|Get All Information
|Montgomery ISD District Office
|13159 Walden Road
|Montgomery 77356
|Boardroom
|63
|64
|Get All Information
|Whispering Pines Baptist Church
|15200 FM 1485
|Conroe 77306
|FLC Dining room
|64
|65
|Get All Information
|J. L. Lyon Elementary School
|27035 Nichols Sawmill Road
|Magnolia 77355
|Gym
|65
|66
|Get All Information
|Outback Western Wear Event Hall
|30405 Dobbin Huffsmith Road
|Magnolia 77354
|Longbranch Pavilion
|66
|67
|Get All Information
|Lamar Elementary School
|1300 Many Pines Road
|The Woodlands 77380
|Old Teachers’ Lounge
|67
|68
|Get All Information
|Knights of Columbus Hall
|29327 South Plum Creek Drive
|Spring 77386
|Main Hall
|68
|69
|Get All Information
|Barbara Bush Elementary School
|7420 Crownridge Drive
|The Woodlands 77382
|Front Office
|69
|70
|Get All Information
|The Woodlands Recreation Center
|5310 Research Forest Drive
|The Woodlands 77381
| Live Oak Room
New Room
|70
|71
|Get All Information
|Buckalew Elementary School
|4909 West Alden Bridge Drive
|The Woodlands 77382
|Front Lobby
|71
|72
|Get All Information
|Bentwater Yacht Club
|200 Bentwater Harbor Drive
|Montgomery 77356
|Harborview Room
|72
|73
|Get All Information
|City of Conroe, Dean Towery Service Center
|401 Sgt. Ed Holcomb Boulevard South
|Conroe 77304
|Training Room
|73
|74
|Get All Information
|Smith Elementary School
|28747 Hardin Store Road
|Magnolia 77354
|Gym
|74
|75
|Get All Information
|Windsor Hills Homeowners’ Association Club House
|1 East Windsor Hills Circle
|The Woodlands 77384
|Ballroom
|75
|76
|Get All Information
|Westwood Landowners’ Association Building
|406 Mackintosh Drive
|Magnolia 77354
|Back Civic Room
|76
|77
|Get All Information
|April Sound Church
|67 1/2 April Wind Drive South
|Montgomery 77356
|Fellowship Hall
|77
|78
|Get All Information
|Galatas Elementary School
|9001 Cochrans Crossing Drive
|The Woodlands 77381
|Front Foyer
|78
|79
|Get All Information
|Glen Loch Elementary School
|27505 Glen Loch Drive
|The Woodlands 77381
|North Side Hallway
|79
|80
|Get All Information
|Imperial Oaks Neighborhood Center
|31120 Imperial Oaks Boulevard
|Spring 77386
|POA Clubroom
|80
|81
|Get All Information
|Mitchell Intermediate School
|6800 Alden Bridge Drive
|The Woodlands 77382
|Library
|81
|82
|Get All Information
|White Oak Middle School
New Location
|24161 Briar Berry Lane
|Porter 77365
|Girl’s Gym
|82
|83
|Get All Information
|Security Community Building
|18760 Highway 105 East
|Cleveland 77328
|Main Room
|83
|84
|Get All Information
|South Montgomery County Fire Station #1
|335 Volunteer Lane
|Spring 77380
|ESD Meeting Room
|84
|85
|Get All Information
|Northridge Baptist Church
|10681 FM 1484
|Conroe 77303
|Rear Entrance of Church
|85
|86
|Get All Information
|Living Branch Church
|13229 Highway 105 West
|Conroe 77304
|Sanctuary/Gym
|86
|87
|Get All Information
|Birnham Woods Elementary School
|31150 Birnham Woods Drive
|Spring 77386
| Gym Hallway
New Room
|87
|88
|Get All Information
|York Junior High School
|3515 Waterbend Cove
|Spring 77386
|LGI
|88
|89
|Get All Information
|Bear Branch Elementary School
|8909 FM 1488
|Magnolia 77354
|Conference Room
|89
|90
|Get All Information
|Woodforest Homefinder Lodge
|101 Elk Trace Parkway
|Montgomery 77316
|Community Room
|90
|91
|Get All Information
|Magnolia West High School
New Location
|42202 FM 1774
|Magnolia 77355
|Library
|91
|92
|Get All Information
|Kaufman Elementary School
New Location
|2760 Northridge Forest
|Spring 77386
|Gym
|92
|93
|Get All Information
|New Caney Middle School
New Location
|22784 Highway 59 South
|Porter 77365
|Practice Gym
|93
|94
|Get All Information
|Faith Family Baptist Church
New Location
|23915 Highway 59 North
|Kingwood 77339
|Fellowship Hall
|94
|95
|Get All Information
|Kings Manor Elementary School
New Location
|2111 Royal Crossing Drive
|Kingwood 77339
|Gym
|95
|96
|Get All Information
|Irons Junior High School
New Location
|16780 Needham Road
|Conroe 77385
|Library
|96
WALKER COUNTY
Application for ballot by mail should be mailed to:
Diana McRae, Early Voting Clerk
1301 Sam Houston Ave., #114
Huntsville, TX 77340
Fax: (936) 436-4961
*Last day to apply for ballot by mail:
Friday, February 23, 2018
(RECEIVED, Not postmarked)
*Last day for Early Voting Clerk to receive (not postmarked) applications for a ballot to be voted by mail is Friday, February 23, 2018 by 5:00pm. Applications must be submitted by mail. common or contract carrier, fax or email. Note: If a voter submits the application via fax or email, the Early Voting Clerk must receive the original application via mail and must be received within 4 days of the submission of the fax or email. (Texas Election Code Sec.84.007)
Additional Primary Information (click here)
CONTACT YOUR LOCAL PARTY CHAIRPERSON:
Terry Presley, Democratic Chair
1111 University Avenue
Huntsville, Texas 77340
(936) 293-8110
Linda McKenzie, Republican Chair
1201 University Avenue
Huntsville, Texas 77340
(936) 755-8084
on Facebook: Republican Party of Walker County
SAMPLE BALLOTS
Please note that all sample ballots MUST be printed on yellow paper.
|DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
|REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
|PRECINCT 1
|PRECINCT 1
|PRECINCT 2
|PRECINCT 2
|PRECINCT 3
|PRECINCT 3
|PRECINCT 4
|PRECINCT 4
IMPORTANT UPCOMING 2018 ELECTION DATES:
Democratic & Republican Primary Elections
March 6, 2018
Democratic & Republican Primary Runoffs, if necessary
May 22, 2018
2018 General Election(s)
November 6, 2018
Click here for Entity Contact Information.
Walker County Voting Systems:
Select links below to review system quick start guides.
ES&S Model 100 Optical Scan Ballot Counter