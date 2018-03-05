Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

MARCH SIXTH PRIMARY ELECTION IN MONTGOMERY AND WALKER COUNTIES

by | Mar 5, 2018 | Local News

ct MAP/Photo/Directions Polling Location Physical Address City and Zip Location in Building Pct
01 Get All Information Willis Community Building 109 West Mink Street Willis 77378  Main Room 01
02 Get All Information Conroe Seventh-Day Adventist Church 3601 South Loop 336 East Conroe 77301  Front Classroom 02
03 Get All Information The Woodlands High School 9th Grade Campus 10010 Branch Crossing Drive The Woodlands 77382  Foyer by Clinic 03
04 Get All Information Copperwood Apartment Building 4407 South Panther Creek Drive The Woodlands 77381  Community Room 04
05 Get All Information Longstreet Community Building 20240 Bays Chapel Road Richards 77873  Main Room 05
06 Get All Information Deretchin Elementary School 11000 Merit Oaks Drive The Woodlands 77382  Gym Recreation Room 06
07 Get All Information New Caney Elementary School 20501 FM 1485 New Caney 77357  Gym 07
08 Get All Information Browder Community Center 14865 County Line Road Willis 77378  Main Room 08
09 Get All Information Dobbin Community Center 695 South FM 1486 Montgomery 77316  Auditorium 09
10 Get All Information Washington Junior High School 507 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Place North Conroe 77301  Boys Gym 10
11 Get All Information Woodforest Church 15917 Highway 105 West Montgomery 77356  Assembly Room 11
12 Get All Information Security Community Building 18760 Highway 105 East Cleveland 77328  Main Room 12
13 Get All Information Decker Prairie Community Building 32434 Decker Prairie Road Magnolia 77355  Main Room 13
14 Get All Information Crippen Elementary School 18690 Cumberland Boulevard Porter 77365  Library 14
15 Get All Information Cornerstone Church 100 Mosswood Drive Conroe 77302  Fellowship Hall 15
16 Get All Information Splendora ISD Instructional Services 26175 FM 2090 Splendora 77372  Front Hallway 16
17 Get All Information First Baptist Church of Groceville 19256 FM 1484 Conroe 77303  Fellowship Hall 17
18 Get All Information Magnolia Community Building 422 Melton Street Magnolia 77354  Main Room 18
19 Get All Information Montgomery City Hall 101 Old Plantersville Road Montgomery 77316  Council Chambers 19
20 Get All Information Travis Intermediate School 1100 North Thompson Street Conroe 77301  Auditorium 20
21 Get All Information Conroe High School 3200 West Davis Street – Voter entrance on Longmire Rd by football field Conroe 77304  Visitors Side Field House 21
22 Get All Information Lake Conroe Hills Community Building 13621 Lake Breeze Willis 77318  Main Room 22
23 Get All Information North Montgomery County Community Center
new location starNew Location		 600 Gerald Street Willis 77378  102/103 Community Room 23
24 Get All Information Oak Ridge Sr. High School 27330 Oak Ridge School Road Oak Ridge North 77385  Library 24
25 Get All Information Grangerland Community Center
new location starNew Location		 15636 FM 3083 Grangerland 77302  Community Room 25
26 Get All Information East County Courthouse Annex 21130 Highway 59 South New Caney 77357  Community Room 26
27 Get All Information Rivershire Club House 206 Scarborough Drive Conroe 77304  Large Banquet Room 27
28 Get All Information Decker Prairie Elementary School 27427 Decker Prairie Rosehill Road Magnolia 77355  Gym
new room starNew Room		 28
29 Get All Information W Montgomery County Community Development Center 31355 Friendship Drive Magnolia 77355  Magnolia Room 29
30 Get All Information Magnolia High School 14350 FM 1488 Magnolia 77354  Library
new room starNew Room		 30
31 Get All Information Shenandoah Municipal Complex 29955 I-45 North Shenandoah 77381  Lobby 31
32 Get All Information Wilkerson Intermediate School 12312 Sawmill Road The Woodlands 77380  Choir Room – FA-4
new room starNew Room		 32
33 Get All Information South County Community Building 2235 Lake Robbins Drive The Woodlands 77380  Room 102 33
34 Get All Information Needham Fire Department Station 64 15341 Lake Lamond Road Conroe 77384  Training Room 34
35 Get All Information Oak Ridge North Municipal Building
new location starNew Location		 27424 Robinson Road Oak Ridge North 77385  Council Chambers 35
36 Get All Information Allendale Baptist Church 14535 Allendale Lane Conroe 77302  Metal Building – Rear of Church 36
37 Get All Information Friendship United Methodist Church 22388 Ford Road Porter 77365  Family Life Center 37
38 Get All Information West Montgomery County Annex 19380 Highway 105 W., Suite 507 Montgomery 77356  Courtroom 38
39 Get All Information Lone Star Elementary School 16600 FM 2854 Montgomery 77316  Room 101
new room starNew Room		 39
40 Get All Information Cryar Intermediate School 2375 Montgomery Park Boulevard Conroe 77304  A-4
new room starNew Room		 40
41 Get All Information Splendora Junior High School 23411 FM 2090 Splendora 77372  Theatre Classroom 41
42 Get All Information Moorhead Junior High School 13475 FM 1485 Conroe 77306  Small Gym 42
43 Get All Information Panorama Village City Hall 99 Hiwon Drive Panorama Village 77304  Council Meeting Room 43
44 Get All Information Lone Star Convention Center 9055 Airport Road Conroe 77303  Yellow Rose Rooms 1 & 2 44
45 Get All Information Timber Lakes/Timber Ridge Fire Station 3434 Royal Oaks Drive Spring 77380  Bays 1 & 2 45
46 Get All Information Sue Broadway Elementary School 2855 Spring Trails Bend Spring 77386  Gym Hallway
new room starNew Room		 46
47 Get All Information South Montgomery County Fire Station #4 28830 Birnham Woods Drive Spring 77386  Apparatus Bay 47
48 Get All Information Sally K. Ride Elementary School 4920 West Panther Creek Drive The Woodlands 77381  Hallway – East Side
new room starNew Room		 48
49 Get All Information David Elementary School 5301 Shadowbend Place The Woodlands 77381  Front & Side Hallways 49
50 Get All Information Far Hills Utility District Building 10320 Cude Cemetery Road Willis 77318  Meeting Room 50
51 Get All Information Central Library 104 I-45 North Conroe 77301  Large Meeting Room 51
52 Get All Information New Caney ISD Annex 22500 Eagle Drive New Caney 77357  H110 52
53 Get All Information Woodbranch City Hall 58 A Woodbranch Drive New Caney 77357  Council / Court Room 53
54 Get All Information Peach Creek Baptist Church 25963 FM 1485 East New Caney 77357  Sunday School Classroom 54
55 Get All Information Austin Elementary School 14796 Highway 105 East Conroe 77306  Front Foyer 55
56 Get All Information The Woodlands Emergency Training Center 16135 IH-45 South The Woodlands 77385  Main Room 56
57 Get All Information Calvary Road Baptist Church 12621 Calvary Road Willis 77318  Sanctuary 57
58 Get All Information Lone Star College System 5000 Research Forest Drive The Woodlands 77381  Mockingbird Room (TDC 105) 58
59 Get All Information Powell Elementary School 7332 Cochrans Crossing Drive The Woodlands 77381  Front Office Area 59
60 Get All Information Montgomery County Juvenile Facility 200 Academy Drive Conroe 77301  Conference Room 60
61 Get All Information George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Library 8125 Ashlane Way The Woodlands 77382  Meeting Room 101 and 102 61
62 Get All Information Collins Intermediate School 6020 Shadowbend Place The Woodlands 77381  6th Grade Side Hall 62
63 Get All Information Montgomery ISD District Office 13159 Walden Road Montgomery 77356  Boardroom 63
64 Get All Information Whispering Pines Baptist Church 15200 FM 1485 Conroe 77306  FLC Dining room 64
65 Get All Information J. L. Lyon Elementary School 27035 Nichols Sawmill Road Magnolia 77355  Gym 65
66 Get All Information Outback Western Wear Event Hall 30405 Dobbin Huffsmith Road Magnolia 77354  Longbranch Pavilion 66
67 Get All Information Lamar Elementary School 1300 Many Pines Road The Woodlands 77380  Old Teachers’ Lounge 67
68 Get All Information Knights of Columbus Hall 29327 South Plum Creek Drive Spring 77386  Main Hall 68
69 Get All Information Barbara Bush Elementary School 7420 Crownridge Drive The Woodlands 77382  Front Office 69
70 Get All Information The Woodlands Recreation Center 5310 Research Forest Drive The Woodlands 77381  Live Oak Room
new room starNew Room		 70
71 Get All Information Buckalew Elementary School 4909 West Alden Bridge Drive The Woodlands 77382  Front Lobby 71
72 Get All Information Bentwater Yacht Club 200 Bentwater Harbor Drive Montgomery 77356  Harborview Room 72
73 Get All Information City of Conroe, Dean Towery Service Center 401 Sgt. Ed Holcomb Boulevard South Conroe 77304  Training Room 73
74 Get All Information Smith Elementary School 28747 Hardin Store Road Magnolia 77354  Gym 74
75 Get All Information Windsor Hills Homeowners’ Association Club House 1 East Windsor Hills Circle The Woodlands 77384  Ballroom 75
76 Get All Information Westwood Landowners’ Association Building 406 Mackintosh Drive Magnolia 77354  Back Civic Room 76
77 Get All Information April Sound Church 67 1/2 April Wind Drive South Montgomery 77356  Fellowship Hall 77
78 Get All Information Galatas Elementary School 9001 Cochrans Crossing Drive The Woodlands 77381  Front Foyer 78
79 Get All Information Glen Loch Elementary School 27505 Glen Loch Drive The Woodlands 77381  North Side Hallway 79
80 Get All Information Imperial Oaks Neighborhood Center 31120 Imperial Oaks Boulevard Spring 77386  POA Clubroom 80
81 Get All Information Mitchell Intermediate School 6800 Alden Bridge Drive The Woodlands 77382  Library 81
82 Get All Information White Oak Middle School
new location starNew Location		 24161 Briar Berry Lane Porter 77365  Girl’s Gym 82
83 Get All Information Security Community Building 18760 Highway 105 East Cleveland 77328  Main Room 83
84 Get All Information South Montgomery County Fire Station #1 335 Volunteer Lane Spring 77380  ESD Meeting Room 84
85 Get All Information Northridge Baptist Church 10681 FM 1484 Conroe 77303  Rear Entrance of Church 85
86 Get All Information Living Branch Church 13229 Highway 105 West Conroe 77304  Sanctuary/Gym 86
87 Get All Information Birnham Woods Elementary School 31150 Birnham Woods Drive Spring 77386  Gym Hallway
new room starNew Room		 87
88 Get All Information York Junior High School 3515 Waterbend Cove Spring 77386  LGI 88
89 Get All Information Bear Branch Elementary School 8909 FM 1488 Magnolia 77354  Conference Room 89
90 Get All Information Woodforest Homefinder Lodge 101 Elk Trace Parkway Montgomery 77316  Community Room 90
91 Get All Information Magnolia West High School
new location starNew Location		 42202 FM 1774 Magnolia 77355  Library 91
92 Get All Information Kaufman Elementary School
new location starNew Location		 2760 Northridge Forest Spring 77386  Gym 92
93 Get All Information New Caney Middle School
new location starNew Location		 22784 Highway 59 South Porter 77365  Practice Gym 93
94 Get All Information Faith Family Baptist Church
new location starNew Location		 23915 Highway 59 North Kingwood 77339  Fellowship Hall 94
95 Get All Information Kings Manor Elementary School
new location starNew Location		 2111 Royal Crossing Drive Kingwood 77339  Gym 95
96 Get All Information Irons Junior High School
new location starNew Location		 16780 Needham Road Conroe 77385  Library 96

WALKER COUNTY

Application for ballot by mail should be mailed to:
Diana McRae, Early Voting Clerk
1301 Sam Houston Ave., #114
Huntsville, TX 77340
 
Fax: (936) 436-4961
 
*Last day to apply for ballot by mail:
Friday, February 23, 2018
(RECEIVED, Not postmarked)

*Last day for Early Voting Clerk to receive (not postmarked) applications for a ballot to be voted by mail is Friday, February 23, 2018 by 5:00pm. Applications must be submitted by mail. common or contract carrier, fax or email.  Note: If a voter submits the application via fax or email, the Early Voting Clerk must receive the original application via mail and must be received within 4 days of the submission of the fax or email. (Texas Election Code Sec.84.007)

Additional Primary Information (click here)

 

CONTACT YOUR LOCAL PARTY CHAIRPERSON:
Terry Presley, Democratic Chair
1111 University Avenue
Huntsville, Texas 77340
(936) 293-8110
Linda McKenzie, Republican Chair
1201 University Avenue
Huntsville, Texas 77340
(936) 755-8084
on Facebook: Republican Party of Walker County
SAMPLE BALLOTS
Please note that all sample ballots MUST be printed on yellow paper.
IMPORTANT UPCOMING 2018 ELECTION DATES:
 
Democratic & Republican Primary Elections
March 6, 2018
 
 
Democratic & Republican Primary Runoffs, if necessary
May 22, 2018
 
 
2018 General Election(s)
November 6, 2018
 

Click here for Entity Contact Information.

 

Walker County Voting Systems:
Select links below to review system quick start guides.

ES&S Model 100 Optical Scan Ballot Counter

ES&S AutoMark