MARCH SIXTH PRIMARY ELECTION IN MONTGOMERY AND WALKER COUNTIES

Application for ballot by mail should be mailed to:

Diana McRae, Early Voting Clerk

1301 Sam Houston Ave., #114

Huntsville, TX 77340

Fax: (936) 436-4961

*Last day for Early Voting Clerk to receive (not postmarked) applications for a ballot to be voted by mail is Friday, February 23, 2018 by 5:00pm. Applications must be submitted by mail. common or contract carrier, fax or email. Note: If a voter submits the application via fax or email, the Early Voting Clerk must receive the original application via mail and must be received within 4 days of the submission of the fax or email. (Texas Election Code Sec.84.007)