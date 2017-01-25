Marijuana Arrests

On January 24, 2017, a District 6 Deputy was on patrol when he observed a vehicle speeding on Flintridge Drive. The Deputy initiated a traffic stop on the speeding vehicle, and met with the driver, Willie Gibbs. While interacting with Mr. Gibbs during the traffic stop, the Deputy detected a strong odor of Marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded 1.6 ounces of marijuana, packaged consistent with someone who is selling it. Mr. Gibbs was arrested for possession of marijuana and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.