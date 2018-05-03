Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

MAY 5TH ELECTION IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

May 3, 2018

MONTGOMERY COUNTY
POLLING LOCATION(S)

Pct
County
Precincts
Elections Being Held
 MAP/Photo/Directions Polling Location Physical Address City and Zip Location in Building Pct
A
17, 55, 60
City of Cut and Shoot
 Get All Information First Baptist Church of Groceville 19256 FM 1484 Conroe 77303  Fellowship Hall A
B
01, 22, 23, 50, 57, 85
City of Willis
Trinity Lakes Municipal Utility District
 Get All Information North Montgomery County Community Center
new location starNew Location		 600 Gerald Street Willis 77378  102/103 Community Room B
C
43
City of Panorama Village
City of Willis
 Get All Information Panorama Village City Hall 99 Hiwon Drive Panorama Village 77304  Council Meeting Room C
D
40, 77
Montgomery Independent School District
Montgomery County Utility District 003
Montgomery County Utility District 004
 Get All Information April Sound Church 67 1/2 April Wind Drive South Montgomery 77356  Fellowship Hall D
E
05, 09, 11, 19, 30, 38, 39, 63, 72
Montgomery Independent School District
City of Magnolia
City of Montgomery
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 009
Montgomery County Utility District 003
Montgomery County Utility District 004
 Get All Information Montgomery City Hall 101 Old Plantersville Road Montgomery 77316  Council Chambers E
F
76, 86, 89, 90
Montgomery Independent School District
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 113 – Precinct 5
 Get All Information Woodforest Homefinder Lodge 101 Elk Trace Parkway Montgomery 77316  Community Room F
G
18, 29, 91
Montgomery Independent School District
City of Magnolia
 Get All Information Magnolia Community Building 422 Melton Street Magnolia 77354  Main Room G
H
15
River Plantation Municipal Utility District
 Get All Information Cornerstone Church 100 Mosswood Drive Conroe 77302  Fellowship Hall H
I
56, 96
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 015
 Get All Information Irons Junior High School
new location starNew Location		 16780 Needham Road Conroe 77385  Library I
J
24, 31, 33, 62
City of Oak Ridge North
City of Shenandoah
 Get All Information Shenandoah Municipal Complex 29955 I-45 North Shenandoah 77381  Lobby J
K
35
City of Oak Ridge North
 Get All Information Oak Ridge North Municipal Building
new location starNew Location		 27424 Robinson Road Oak Ridge North 77385  Council Chambers K
L
87
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 127
 Get All Information Birnham Woods Elementary School 31150 Birnham Woods Drive Spring 77386  Gym
new room starNew Room		 L
M
92
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 127
Rayford Road Municipal Utility District
 Get All Information Kaufman Elementary School
new location starNew Location		 2760 Northridge Forest Spring 77386  Gym M
N
80
City of Oak Ridge North
Rayford Road Municipal Utility District
 Get All Information Imperial Oaks Neighborhood Center 31120 Imperial Oaks Boulevard Spring 77386  POA Clubroom N
O
68
Rayford Road Municipal Utility District
Spring Creek Utility District
 Get All Information Knights of Columbus Hall 29327 South Plum Creek Drive Spring 77386  Main Hall O
P
47
Spring Creek Utility District
 Get All Information South Montgomery County Fire Station #4 28830 Birnham Woods Drive Spring 77386  Apparatus Bay P
Q
88
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 127
Spring Creek Utility District
 Get All Information York Junior High School 3515 Waterbend Cove Spring 77386  LGI Q
R
12, 41
Montgomery County Emergency Services District 07 Defined Election
 Get All Information Splendora Junior High School 23411 FM 2090 Splendora 77372  Theatre Classroom R
S
16
New Caney Independent School District
Montgomery County Emergency Services District 07 Defined Election
 Get All Information Splendora ISD Instructional Services 26175 FM 2090 Splendora 77372  Front Hallway S
T
07, 26, 52, 53, 54, 64, 93
New Caney Independent School District
Porter Special Utility District
Montgomery County Emergency Services District 07 Defined Election
 Get All Information East County Courthouse Annex 21130 Highway 59 South New Caney 77357  Community Room T
U
14, 36, 82, 94
New Caney Independent School District
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 111
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 157
Porter Special Utility District
 Get All Information White Oak Middle School
new location starNew Location		 24161 Briar Berry Lane Porter 77365  Girl’s Gym U
V
37, 95
New Caney Independent School District
Woodridge Municipal Utility District
Porter Special Utility District
 Get All Information Friendship United Methodist Church 22388 Ford Road Porter 77365  Family Life Center V