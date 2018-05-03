MAY 5TH ELECTION IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

MONTGOMERY COUNTY
POLLING LOCATION(S)
|
You can search our Voter Registration Database to see if you are eligible
|Pct
|
Precincts
|MAP/Photo/Directions
|Polling Location
|Physical Address
|City and Zip
|Location in Building
|A
|
17, 55, 60
|
City of Cut and Shoot
|First Baptist Church of Groceville
|19256 FM 1484
|Conroe 77303
|Fellowship Hall
|A
|B
|
01, 22, 23, 50, 57, 85
|
City of Willis
Trinity Lakes Municipal Utility District
|North Montgomery County Community Center
New Location
|600 Gerald Street
|Willis 77378
|102/103 Community Room
|B
|C
|
43
|
City of Panorama Village
City of Willis
|Panorama Village City Hall
|99 Hiwon Drive
|Panorama Village 77304
|Council Meeting Room
|C
|D
|
40, 77
|
Montgomery Independent School District
Montgomery County Utility District 003
Montgomery County Utility District 004
|April Sound Church
|67 1/2 April Wind Drive South
|Montgomery 77356
|Fellowship Hall
|D
|E
|
05, 09, 11, 19, 30, 38, 39, 63, 72
|
Montgomery Independent School District
City of Magnolia
City of Montgomery
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 009
Montgomery County Utility District 003
Montgomery County Utility District 004
|Montgomery City Hall
|101 Old Plantersville Road
|Montgomery 77316
|Council Chambers
|E
|F
|
76, 86, 89, 90
|
Montgomery Independent School District
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 113 – Precinct 5
|Woodforest Homefinder Lodge
|101 Elk Trace Parkway
|Montgomery 77316
|Community Room
|F
|G
|
18, 29, 91
|
Montgomery Independent School District
City of Magnolia
|Magnolia Community Building
|422 Melton Street
|Magnolia 77354
|Main Room
|G
|H
|
15
|
River Plantation Municipal Utility District
|Cornerstone Church
|100 Mosswood Drive
|Conroe 77302
|Fellowship Hall
|H
|I
|
56, 96
|
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 015
|Irons Junior High School
New Location
|16780 Needham Road
|Conroe 77385
|Library
|I
|J
|
24, 31, 33, 62
|
City of Oak Ridge North
City of Shenandoah
|Shenandoah Municipal Complex
|29955 I-45 North
|Shenandoah 77381
|Lobby
|J
|K
|
35
|
City of Oak Ridge North
|Oak Ridge North Municipal Building
New Location
|27424 Robinson Road
|Oak Ridge North 77385
|Council Chambers
|K
|L
|
87
|
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 127
|Birnham Woods Elementary School
|31150 Birnham Woods Drive
|Spring 77386
| Gym
New Room
|L
|M
|
92
|
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 127
Rayford Road Municipal Utility District
|Kaufman Elementary School
New Location
|2760 Northridge Forest
|Spring 77386
|Gym
|M
|N
|
80
|
City of Oak Ridge North
Rayford Road Municipal Utility District
|Imperial Oaks Neighborhood Center
|31120 Imperial Oaks Boulevard
|Spring 77386
|POA Clubroom
|N
|O
|
68
|
Rayford Road Municipal Utility District
Spring Creek Utility District
|Knights of Columbus Hall
|29327 South Plum Creek Drive
|Spring 77386
|Main Hall
|O
|P
|
47
|
Spring Creek Utility District
|South Montgomery County Fire Station #4
|28830 Birnham Woods Drive
|Spring 77386
|Apparatus Bay
|P
|Q
|
88
|
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 127
Spring Creek Utility District
|York Junior High School
|3515 Waterbend Cove
|Spring 77386
|LGI
|Q
|R
|
12, 41
|
Montgomery County Emergency Services District 07 Defined Election
|Splendora Junior High School
|23411 FM 2090
|Splendora 77372
|Theatre Classroom
|R
|S
|
16
|
New Caney Independent School District
Montgomery County Emergency Services District 07 Defined Election
|Splendora ISD Instructional Services
|26175 FM 2090
|Splendora 77372
|Front Hallway
|S
|T
|
07, 26, 52, 53, 54, 64, 93
|
New Caney Independent School District
Porter Special Utility District
Montgomery County Emergency Services District 07 Defined Election
|East County Courthouse Annex
|21130 Highway 59 South
|New Caney 77357
|Community Room
|T
|U
|
14, 36, 82, 94
|
New Caney Independent School District
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 111
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 157
Porter Special Utility District
|White Oak Middle School
New Location
|24161 Briar Berry Lane
|Porter 77365
|Girl’s Gym
|U
|V
|
37, 95
|
New Caney Independent School District
Woodridge Municipal Utility District
Porter Special Utility District
|Friendship United Methodist Church
|22388 Ford Road
|Porter 77365
|Family Life Center
|V