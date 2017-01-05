MCHD EMS Receives Prestigious CAAS Accreditation!

Conroe, Texas, January 4, 2017 – Montgomery County Hospital District is pleased to announce that its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was granted accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS). Montgomery County Hospital District EMS joins an elite group of only nine out of 782 Texas EMS systems and 175 out of approximately 16,000 EMS systems in the United States to be granted this accreditation.

The accreditation process requires the completion of a comprehensive application and on-site review by national experts in Emergency Medical Services. CAAS extended the accreditation to Montgomery County Hospital District EMS for outstanding achievement in compliance with national standards for best practices in the Emergency Medical Services industry.

“MCHD has always provided outstanding clinical care to Montgomery County,” said Jared Cosper, director of Montgomery County Hospital District EMS. “Our EMS leadership team has utilized the CAAS accreditation as a roadmap to systematically evaluate every aspect of our organization to ensure we are prepared to meet the continued growth and provide a financially sustainable service to our citizens.”

The primary focus of the Commission’s standards is clinical and operational excellence. The Commission established national standards, also known as the “Gold Standards”, which not only address the delivery of patient care, but the organization’s total operation including

relationships with other agencies, the general public, and the medical community. The Commission’s standards far exceed state and regional licensing requirements.