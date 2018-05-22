MEMORIAL DAY ACTIVITIES IN MONTGOMERY AND WALKER COUNTIES

MONTGOMERY COUNTY AND WALKER COUNTY OFFICES ARE CLOSED ON MEMORIAL DAY, AS WELL AS CONROE CITY HALL AND HUNTSVILLE CITY HALL

AMERICAN LEGION POST 618-WILLIS-MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY STARTS AT ELEVEN AM

THE WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP

Memorial Day Event kicks off summer in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (May 7, 2018) – Residents are invited to kick off summer in The Woodlands at the Memorial Day Event taking place Sunday, May 27, 2018, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Town Green Park, located at 2099 Lake Robbins Drive. The Sunday event will feature fireworks, live music, children’s activities, a keynote speaker, a Community Covenant signing, strolling entertainers and more.

The festival pays tribute to all military service men and women who lost their lives while serving the United States, and also honors all veterans who serve as a symbol for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice of life to protect our freedom. This year’s keynote speaker will be COL (R) Randall M. Pais, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (Texas-East).

HUNTSVILLE