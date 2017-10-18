MODIFYING SIGNALS ALONG FM 2821 At FM 247, SH 19, SH 75, and in front of Huntsville High School

WALKER COUNTY – Beginning the week of October 23, 2017, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin modifying the signals along FM 2821 at the intersections with FM 247, SH 19, SH 75, and in front of the Huntsville High School in Huntsville, Texas. This change will be to install a new type of left turn signal that incorporates the use of a FLASHING YELLOW ARROW (FYA) instead of the solid green ball for permissive left turns. FYA signals will contain a flashing yellow arrow as well as a steady green, yellow, and red arrow.

These new displays are similar to standard traffic signals.

• A steady green arrow allows the driver to make a protected left turn.

• A flashing yellow arrow allows the driver to turn left, but alerts the driver to yield to oncoming traffic.

• A steady yellow arrow alerts the driver that the signal is about to turn red and they should prepare to stop or safely complete the turn.

• A steady red arrow requires the driver to stop.

The FYA system is being implemented across the state and the nation as new signals are installed and existing signals are replaced/upgraded.

Flashing Yellow Arrow Signal

Steady red arrow = Stop. No left turns allowed.

Steady yellow arrow = Prepare to stop.

Flashing yellow arrow = Left turns allowed, but must yield to oncoming traffic.

Steady green arrow = Left turns allowed and

protected.

Visit http://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/division/traffic/safety/laws/flashing-yellow-arrows.html for more information on the FYA signal system.