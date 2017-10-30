MONTGOMERY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MEETING ON NOVEMBER THIRD

MONTGOMERY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT AGENDA SPECIAL MEETING OF FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2017, 2:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS 101 OLD PLANTERSVILLE ROAD,

MONTGOMERY, TEXAS.

CALL TO ORDER

Consideration and possible action regarding selection of the Chairman of Board of Adjustment. Consideration and possible action regarding selection of the Secretary of Board of Consideration and possible action to call a Public Hearing regarding a Parking Variance by First Hartford Realty, I for property located at the southwest corner of FM 2854 and SH 105. Adjournment

ADJOURNMENT

City Administrator

Posted this 27th day of October, 2017 at 2 :20 p.m.

This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Please contact the City Secretary’s office at 936-597-6434 for further information or for special accommodations.