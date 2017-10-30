MONTGOMERY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MEETING ON NOVEMBER THIRD

MONTGOMERY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT AGENDA SPECIAL MEETING OF FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2017, 2:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS 101 OLD PLANTERSVILLE ROAD,
MONTGOMERY, TEXAS.
CALL TO ORDER
- Consideration and possible action regarding selection of the Chairman of Board of Adjustment.
- Consideration and possible action regarding selection of the Secretary of Board of
- Consideration and possible action to call a Public Hearing regarding a Parking Variance by First Hartford Realty, I for property located at the southwest corner of FM 2854 and SH 105.
- Adjournment
City Administrator
Posted this 27th day of October, 2017 at 2:20 p.m.
