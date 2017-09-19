Montgomery Capital Improvement Advisory Committee to meet September 20th

NOTICE OF MEETING

Montgomery Capital Improvement Advisory Committee

Notice is hereby given that the Montgomery Capital Improvement Advisory Committee, will hold a meeting at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, in Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

Call to Order

Approval of minutes from the meeti ng held on November 2, 2016, and Joint Public Hearing (with City Council) held on December I 3, 20

Semi-Annual Review of Impact Fees:

Discussion on the progress of the Capital Improvements Plan and discuss any perceived inequities in implementing the Capital Improvement Plan or imposing the Impact

Discussion and possible action regarding preparation and presentation of report to City Council on the progress of the Capital Improvements Plan and any perceived inequities in implementing the Capital Improvement Plan or imposing the Impact

Fee.