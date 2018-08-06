Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORKSHOP #2-AUGUST 7TH

by | Aug 6, 2018 | Local News

NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP

August 7, 2018 MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

AGENDA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Budget Workshop Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, August 7, 20 18 at 4:00 p. m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

 

CALL TO ORDER BUDGET WORKSHOP:

  • • Discu ssion of the following items related to the City of Montgomery 20 18-2019 FY Proposed Operating Budget:
  • Summary
  • General Fund Revenue
  • General Fund Expenses
    • Administration
    • Police Depattment
    • Coutt
    • Publ ic Works
  • U tility Fund
  • Special Funds
    • Capita l Projects Fund
    • Comt Security Fund
    • Coutt Technology Fund
    • Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund
    • Police Assets and Forfeitu res
    • Montgomery Econom ic Development Corporation

 

  • • Discussion 20 18 Tax Rate

 

 