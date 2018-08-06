MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORKSHOP #2-AUGUST 7TH

NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP
August 7, 2018 MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL
AGENDA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Budget Workshop Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, August 7, 20 18 at 4:00 p. m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:
CALL TO ORDER BUDGET WORKSHOP:
- • Discu ssion of the following items related to the City of Montgomery 20 18-2019 FY Proposed Operating Budget:
- Summary
- General Fund Revenue
- General Fund Expenses
- Administration
- Police Depattment
- Coutt
- Publ ic Works
- U tility Fund
- Special Funds
- Capita l Projects Fund
- Comt Security Fund
- Coutt Technology Fund
- Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund
- Police Assets and Forfeitu res
- Montgomery Econom ic Development Corporation
- • Discussion 20 18 Tax Rate