Montgomery City Council to hold Budget Workshop July 20th

by | Jul 17, 2017 | Local News

 

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP July 20, 2017

MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

 

AGENDA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY  GIVEN that a Budget Workshop Meeting of the Montgomery City Council wi ll  be

held on Thursday, Ju ly 20, 20 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 10I Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

 

CALL TO ORDER BUDGET WORKSHOP:

  • • Discussion  of the following items related to the City of Montgomery  2017-2018  FY Proposed Operating Budget:
  • Summary
  • General Fund Revenue
  • General Fund Expenses
    • Admin istration
    • Police Department
    • Court
    • Publ ic Works
  • Utility Fund
  • Special Funds
    • Capital Projects Fund
    • Comt Security Fund
    • Court Technology Fund
    • Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund
    • Police Assets and Forfeitures
    • Montgomery Economic Development Corporation

 

  • • Discussion 2017 Tax Rate