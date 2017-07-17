Montgomery City Council to hold Budget Workshop July 20th

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP July 20, 2017

MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

AGENDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Budget Workshop Meeting of the Montgomery City Council wi ll be

held on Thursday, Ju ly 20, 20 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 10I Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

C ALL TO ORDER BUDGET WORKSHOP:

• Discussion of the following items related to the City of Montgomery 2017-2018 FY Proposed Operating Budget:

Summary

General Fund Revenue

General Fund Expenses Admin istration Police Department Court Publ ic Works

Utility Fund

Special Funds Capital Projects Fund Comt Security Fund Court Technology Fund Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund Police Assets and Forfeitures Montgomery Economic Development Corporation

