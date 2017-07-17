Montgomery City Council to hold Budget Workshop July 20th

STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY
NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP July 20, 2017
MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL
AGENDA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Budget Workshop Meeting of the Montgomery City Council wi ll be
held on Thursday, Ju ly 20, 20 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 10I Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:
CALL TO ORDER BUDGET WORKSHOP:
- • Discussion of the following items related to the City of Montgomery 2017-2018 FY Proposed Operating Budget:
- Summary
- General Fund Revenue
- General Fund Expenses
- Admin istration
- Police Department
- Court
- Publ ic Works
- Utility Fund
- Special Funds
- Capital Projects Fund
- Comt Security Fund
- Court Technology Fund
- Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund
- Police Assets and Forfeitures
- Montgomery Economic Development Corporation
- • Discussion 2017 Tax Rate