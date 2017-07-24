Montgomery City Council to hold Budget Workshop Thursday, 27th

NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP July 27, 2017
MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL
AGENDA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Budget Workshop Meeting of the Montgomery City Counci l wi ll be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgome1y, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:
CALL TO ORDER BUDGET WORKSHOP:
- • Discussion of the following items related to the City of Montgomery 201 7-20 1 8 FY Proposed
Operating Budget:
- Summary
- General Fund Revenue
- General Fund Expenses
- Administration
- Police Depa1tment
- Court
- Public Works
- Uti lity Fund
- Special Funds
- Capital Projects Fu nd
- Comt Security Fund
- Court Technology Fund
- Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund
- Police Assets and Forfeitures
- Montgomery Economic Development Corporation
- • Discuss ion 20 17 Tax Rate