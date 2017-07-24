Montgomery City Council to hold Budget Workshop Thursday, 27th

NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP July 27, 2017

MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

AGENDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Budget Workshop Meeting of the Montgomery City Counci l wi ll be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgome1y, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

CALL TO ORDER BUDGET WORKSHOP:

• Discussion of the following items related to the City of Montgomery 201 7-20 1 8 FY Proposed

Operating Budget:

Summary

General Fund Revenue

General Fund Expenses Administration Police Depa1tment Court Public Works

Uti lity Fund

Special Funds Capital Projects Fu nd Comt Security Fund Court Technology Fund Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund Police Assets and Forfeitures Montgomery Economic Development Corporation



• Discuss ion 20 17 Tax Rate

ADJOURNMENT