Montgomery City Council to hold Budget Workshop Thursday, 27th

NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP July 27, 2017

MONTGOMERY  CITY COUNCIL

 

 

 

 

AGENDA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Budget Workshop Meeting of the Montgomery City Counci l wi ll be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgome1y, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

 

CALL TO ORDER BUDGET WORKSHOP:

  • • Discussion of the following items related to the City of Montgomery 201 7-20 1 8 FY Proposed

Operating Budget:

  • Summary
  • General Fund Revenue
  • General Fund Expenses
    • Administration
    • Police Depa1tment
    • Court
    • Public Works
  • Uti lity Fund
  • Special Funds
    • Capital Projects Fu nd
    • Comt Security Fund
    • Court Technology Fund
    • Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund
    • Police Assets and Forfeitures
    • Montgomery Economic Development Corporation

 

  • • Discuss ion 20 17 Tax Rate

 

ADJOURNMENT