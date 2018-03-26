MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD MEETING MARCH 27TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

March 27, 2018 MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

AGENDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Regular Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council.

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of minutes for the Regular Meeting held on March 13,

Consideration and possi ble action regarding completion of a one-year warranty period and release of maintenance bond for Hills of Town Creek Section

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Consideration and possible action to receive the Annual Audit for the year ending September 30, 2017 as prepared by Belt Harris Pechacek,

Consideration and possi ble action on Depattment Administrator’s Report Public Works Rep01t Police Department Rep01t Coutt Depaitment Rep01t Utility/Development Rep01t Water Repott Engineer’s Report Financial Report Consideration and possible action regard ing an Encroachment ano Maintenance Agreement by and between the City of Montgomery and Montgomery SH 105 Associates, LLC regarding a storm sewer l ine easement located at FM 2854 and SH

Consideration and possible action regardi ng an Encroachment and Maintenance Agreement by and between the City of Montgomery and BW Montgomery Investment, LLC regarding the encroachment of a proposed private storm sewer within a public utility easement located at SH 105 and Gardner

Consideration and possible action regarding Samdana Investments, LP request for variance from 35 feet to 25 feet along SH 105 and from 15 feet to 10 feet along John Butler Street all wi thin the property bounded by John A. Butler Street to the north, SH 105 to the south, and Prai rie Street to the east.

Consideration and possi ble action regarding approval of the proposed Montgomery EDC funded sidewalk project on Clepper

Consideration and possible action regard ing Madsen and Richards, LLC variance request regarding the rear building line from the required 15 feet to 5 feet and the vegetative setback from the required 15 feet to 8 feet at 610 Liberty Street.

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, AMENDING ARTICLE Ill, “IMPACT FEES” OF CHAPTER 90 “UTILITIES” OF THE CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES BY DECREASING THE IMPACT FEES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS THAT ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW DEVELOPMENT IN THE CITY’S WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPACT FEE SERVICE AREA WITHIN THE CORPORATE BOUNDAR1ES OF THE CITY; AMENDING CITY ORDINANCE NO. 2016-21, DATED DECEMBER 13, 2016; PROVIDING A TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE AFTER PUBLICATION.

Buffalo Springs Bridge Report by City

Reckless Driving

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

