MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD REGULAR MEETING APRIL 10TH

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

April 10, 2018 MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

AGENDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Regular Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgome1y City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgome1y, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

CALL TO ORDER INVOCATION

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO FLAGS

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Mayor. Council may not discuss or take any action on an item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.

CONSENT AGENDA:

!. Matters related to the approval of minutes for the Regular Meeting held on March 27, 2018.

Consideration and possible action regard ing street closure of a pait of No1th McCown, on April 22, 2018 from 10:00 m. to 8:00 p.m., for the One Year Anniversaiy Celebration of Whitley Winery as submitted by Gina Whitley

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Consideration and possible action regard ing approval of an Encroachment and Maintenance Agreement by and between the City of Montgomery and BW Montgome1y Investment,

Consideration and possible action regard ing pa1ticipation in the Texas Target Communi ties program i n conjunction with Texas A&M University regard ing City Master

Buffalo Springs Bridge Repo1t by the City Engi

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The City Council reserves the right to discuss any of the items listed specifically under this heading or for any items listed above in executive closed session as permitted by law including if they meet the qualifications in Sections 551.071(consultation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regarding real propeity),551.073 (deliberation regarding gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (deliberation regarding security devices), and 551.087 (deliberation regarding economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas.

Convene into Closed Executive Session as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Chapter 55 l of the Government Code, in accordance with the authority contained in the following: 07 l (confidential consultation with the City Attorney); and 072 (deliberation regard ing real prope1ty).

7. Convene i n to Open Session.

POSSIBLE ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Consideration and possible action regard ing approving a contract to purchase land at 21049 Eva Street for future road

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sect. 551 .042 the Mayor and Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifical ly listed on this Agenda. Responses are limited to recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposa l to place on the agenda of a future meeting.

ADJOURNMENT