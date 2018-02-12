MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD REGULAR MEETING FEBRUARY 13TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

February 13, 2018 MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

AGENDA

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Regu lar Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of minutes for the Publ ic Hearing and Regular Meeti ng held on January 9, 2018 and Public Hearing and Regular Meeting held on January 23, 2018.

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Consideration and possible action regarding an Interlocal Agreement with Montgomery County Emergency Services District 2 to share sales tax proceeds for future commercial retail properties that may be annexed by the City.

Consideration and possi ble action regardi ng adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE ANNEXING THE HEREINAFTER DESCRIBED TERRITORY OF 3.22 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS, IN THE JOHN H. CORNER SURVEY, ABSTRACT 8, TO THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS, AN D EXTENDING THE BOUNDARY LIMITS OF SAID CITY SO AS TO INCLUDE SAID HEREINA FTER DESCRIBED PROPERTY WITHIN SAID CITY LI MITS, AND GRANTING TO ALL THE INHABITANTS OF SAID PROPERTY ALL THE RIGHTS AND PRIVILEGES OF OTHER CITIZENS AND BINDING SAID INHABITANTS BY ALL OF THE ACTS, ORDINANCES, RESOLUTIONS, AND REGULATIONS OF SAID CITY; ADOPTING AN ANNEXATION SERVICE PLAN FOR SAID ANNEXATION; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE AND A TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT CLAUSE; AND PROVDING THE EFFECTIVE DATE UPON PASSAGE OF THE

ORDINANCE. ( Peter Hill Property)

Consideration and possi ble action regard ing amendment of an October 9, 2012 Variance Agreement regarding the paving of property, north, and adjacent to Rancher’s Daughter busi ness on College

Consideration possi ble action regarding LDC gas rates and recovery charges billed to their customers

Consideration and possible action regarding QBS Homes request for a front buildi ng l ine variance from 25 feet to 20 feet on Lots 1,2,3 and 4 on Sheppard Street, and from 15 feet to 10 feet on the north side of Lot 4 all withi n Section I , Block 1 i n the West Side at the Park

Consideration and possible action regarding approval of an application for an Alcohol Beverage Permit for Unc le Bob’s BBQ Montgomery, to be located at 20873 Eva Street, Suite G, Montgomery, as submitted by Robert Blalock. (Previously Pizza Shack)

Buffalo Springs Bridge Report by the City

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The City Council reserves the right to discuss any of the items listed specifically under this heading or for any items listed above in executive closed session as permitted by law including if they meet the qualifications in Sections 551.071 (consultation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regarding real propeity),551.073 (deliberation regard ing gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (del iberation regarding security devices), and 551.087 (deliberation regard ing economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas.

Convene into Closed Executive Session as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Chapter 551 of the Government Code, in accordance with the authority contained in the following: 071 (confidential consultation with the City Attorney); and 072 (deliberation regarding real property). 551 .074 (personnel matters – City Administrator’s Contract)

Convene into Open

POSSIBLE ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Consideration and possible action, if necessary, on matters deliberated on during Closed Executive Session with the City

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

ADJOURNMENT

