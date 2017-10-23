Montgomery City Council to hold regular meeting October 24th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING and REGULAR MEETING

October 24, 2017 MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

AGENDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing and a Regular Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

CALL TO ORDER INVOCATION

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO FLAGS PUBLIC HEARINGS:

Convene into Public Hearings:

Annexation of a 15-acre tract of land, more or less, described as a 120-foot right-of­ way in State Highway 105 west of the City of Montgomery and in the BENJAMIN RIGBY SURVEY, Abstract No. 31, of Montgomery County, Texas. ( This is the second of two Public Hearings)

Ad journ Public Hearings Convene into Regular Meeting

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Mayor. Council may not discuss or take any action on an item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of minutes for the Public Hearings and Regular Meeting held on October 10,

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Resolution:

A BANKING RESOLUTION WITH FIRST FINANCIAL BANK TO CHANGE THE NAME OF THE MONTGOMERY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ACCOUNT TO THE MONTGOMERY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION.

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Resolution:

A RESOLUTION BY THE DESIGNATING AUTHORIZED SIGNATORIES FOR CONTRACTUAL DOCUMENTS AND DOCUMENTS FOR REQUESTING FUNDS PERTAINING TO THE TEXAS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM (TXCDBG) CONTRACT NUMBER TBD.

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Resolution:

A RESOLUTION REGARDING ADOPTING REQUIRED CDBG CIVIL RIGHTS POLICIES FOR THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS.

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Proclamation: A PROCLAMATION PROCLAIMING APRIL AS FAIR HOUSING

Consideration and possible action regarding renewal of the TMLIEBP COBRA Administrative Services

Consideration and possible action regarding placement of two (2) speed bumps on College Street.

Consideration and possible action regarding scheduling a Public Hearing regarding Water and Sewer Rate Increase to be held on November 14, 2017 at 6 m. at City Hall.

I 0. Consideration and possible action regarding acceptance of the Certificate of Substantial Completion for Lake Creek Village, Section 3.

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Consideration and possible action on Department Administrator’s Report Public Works Report Police Department Report Comi Department Repmi Utility/Development Repmi Water Report Engineer’s Report Financial Repmi Consideration and possible action regarding a Demolition/Moving Permit for 304 John Butler Street to remove a building from the City of Montgomery as submitted by Joe Shockley.

Consideration and possible action regarding a Demolition/Moving Permit for 21000 Eva Street to remove the building from the City of Montgomery as submitted by Sonja

Consideration and possible action regarding approval of Hills of Town Creek Section 3 construction plans, conditional upon final comments being

Presentation of Utility and Economic Feasibility Study for the Peter Hill 7-Acre Commercial Tract.

Cedar Brake Financial Report by City

Buffalo Springs Bridge Rep011by City Engineer.

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The City Council reserves the right to discuss any of the items listed specifically under this heading or for any items listed above inexecutive closed session as permitted by law includi ng if they meet the qualifications in Sections 551.071(consultation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regarding real property) ,551.073 (deliberation regarding gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (deliberation regarding security devices), and 551.087 (deliberation regarding economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas. (No items at this time)

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sect. 551.042 the Mayor and Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this Agenda. Responses are limited to recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place on the agenda of a future meeting.

ADJOURNMENT

I certify that Montgomery

October 2017 at 4:10 o'clock p.m. I further certify that the following news media was notified of this meeting as stated above: The Courier

