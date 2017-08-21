Montgomery City Council to hold Regular Meeting and Public Hearing

AMENDED NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS and REGULAR MEETING

August 22, 2017 MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

AGENDA

AMENDED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Public Heari ngs and a Regu lar Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose ofconsidering the followi ng:

CALL TO ORDER INVOCATION

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO FLAGS PUBLIC HEARINGS:

Convene into Public Hearings:

Budget Public Hearing for the purpose of hearing public comments regarding the proposed 2017-2018 City of Montgomery FY Operating Budget. “This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $127,111 a 16.6% percentage increase, and of that amount $92,619 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.”; and

Alcohol Beverage Permit Application regarding an Alcohol Beverage Permit Appl i cation for the Cozy Grape Wi ne Bar and Bistro to change thei r existing Alcohol Beverage Perm it to include mixed beverages as submitted by Tom

Ad journ Public Hearings Convene into Regular Meeting

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Mayor. Council may not discuss or take any action on an item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of minutes for the Budget Workshop Meeting held on July 20, 2017, and the Regu lar Meeting held on August 8,

Consider and possi ble action regard i ng adopting Escrow Agreement and authorizi ng a Utility and Economic Feasi bility Study for the following properties: 80-Ac. Mabry Property single fam i ly development located east of the City l i m its wi th the City ETJ south of FM 1097; 7-Ac. Peter Hill Development located east of the City l im its pa1tially with i n the City ETJ and south of SH-105; 3-Ac. Plez Morgan Drive Machine Shop located east of Plez Morgan Drive between FM I 097 and Lone Star Parkway; and I -Ac. Westmont Square commercia l development located west of Liberty Street and north of College

Consideration and possible action regard ing authorize street closu res for the Wine and Music Festiva l beginning on Friday, September 1 5, 2017 at 5 m. through Saturday, September 16, 201 7 for College, McCown, Maiden, Carol i ne, and John A. Butler Streets. Consideration and possible action regard ing authori zing the Alcohol Beverage Permit Application for the Cozy Grape Wi ne Bar and Bistro to change their existing Alcohol Beverage Perm it to incl ude mi xed beverages as submitted by Tom

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Consideration and possible action on Depmtment Administrator’s Report Public Works Repmt Police Depmtment Report Comt Department Repmt Utility/Development Report Water Report Engineer’s Report Financial Report & Quarterly Investment Inventory Report

Consideration and possible action regarding selection of General Land Office Grant Admi Consideration and possible action regarding selection of General Land Office Grant I 0. Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Resolution:

A RESOLUTION REGARDING PLANNING FOR FM 149 TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION PROJECT IN THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS.

1 1 . Consideration and possible action regardi ng adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCI L OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY ACCEPTING AND APPROVING AN ANNUAL U PDATE TO THE SERVICE AN D ASSESSMENT PLAN AND ASSESSMENT ROLL FOR CITY OF MONTGOMERY PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1 ; PROVIDING FOR PAYMENT OF THE ANNUAL INSTALLMENT OF THE ASSESSMENTS IN ACCORDANCE WITH CHAPTER 372, LOCAL GOVERNMENT CODE, AS AMENDED; AND PROVIDNG FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

12. Consideration and possible action regarding calling a Public Hearing on rezoni ng a 0.28 acre tract of land situated in the John Corner Survey, Abstract No. 8, Montgomery County, Texas otherwise described as approxi mately 150 feet south of Flagship Boulevard as subm i tted by Andrew Bay.

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The City Council reserves the right to discuss any of the items l isted specifica lly under this head ing or for any items listed above in executive closed session as permitted by law includ ing if they meet the qual ifications i n Sections 551.071(consultation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regard ing real property),551.073 (deliberation regardi ng gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (deliberation regarding security devices), and 551 .087 (deliberation regard ing economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas. (No items at this time)

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

ADJOURNMENT