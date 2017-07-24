Montgomery City Council to hold Regular Meeting Tuesday, July 25th

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING July 25, 2017

MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

AGENDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Regular Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

CALL TO ORDER INVOCATION

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO FLAGS

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Mayor. Council may not discuss or take any action on an item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of minutes for the July 11, 2017, Regular Meeting.

Consideration and possible action regarding acceptance of excess collections for 2016 Debt Service and Certification for Debt Service Collection Rate for 2017/2018.

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Resolution:

A RESOLUTON OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS AFFIRMING ITS ANNUAL REVIEW OF THE POLICY FOR INVESTMENT OF MUNICIPAL FUNDS AND THE INVESTMENT STRATEGIES CONTAINED THEREIN HAS BEEN CONDUCTED AS REQUIRED BY SECTION 2256.00S(e) OF THE TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE.

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Consideration and possible action on Department Administrator’s Report Public Works Report Police Department Report Court Department Repmi

Utility/Development Report Water Report Engineer’s Report Financial Rep01i

Consideration and possible action regarding scheduling a Public Hearing regarding an Alcohol Beverage Penni! Application for the Cozy Grape Wine Bar and Bistro to change their existing Alcohol Beverage Permit to include mixed beverages as submitted by Tom Cronin.

Consideration and possible action regarding an Engagement Letter with Belt, Hanis Pechacek P.A. firm to prepare Fisca l Year, 201 6-2017 Audi t.

Rep01i regarding Buffalo Springs Bridge

Consideration and possible action regarding a Lease Agreement with Ramon Laughter regarding property nmih of Caroline Street at Liberty Street and McCown Street

Consideration and possible action regarding approval of paving downtown leased area for a parking

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The City Council reserves the right to discuss any of the items listed specifically under this heading or for any items listed above in executive closed session as permitted by law including if they meet the qualifications in Sections 551.071 (consultation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regarding real prope1iy),551.073 (deliberation regarding gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (deliberation regarding security devices), and 551.087 (deliberation regarding economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas.

Convene into Closed Executive Session as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Chapter 551 of the Government Code, in accordance with the authority contained in the following: 071 (confidential consultation with city attorney);

551 .087 (deliberation regarding economic development negotiations for a possible Chapter 380 agreement concerning The Shoppes of Montgomery); and

087 (deliberation regarding economic development negotiations regarding commercial or financial information from a business prospect that the City Council seeks to locate, stay or expand in or near the City of Montgomery concerning Chris Cheatham.)

Convene into Open

POSSIBLE ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Consideration and possi ble action resulting from the item(s) listed under Executive

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sect. 551.042 the Mayor and Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this Agenda. Responses are limited to recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place on the agenda of a future meeting.

ADJOURNMENT

I certify that the attached notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board at Ci 1 Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas, on the 2 1st day of July 2017 at 4:20 o’clock p.m. I further ce1tify that the following news media was notified of this meeting as stated above: The Courier

Thisfacility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Please contact the City Secretary ‘s office at 936-597-6434for further information orfor special accommodations.