Montgomery City Council to hold Regular Meeting Tuesday, September 26th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING and REGULAR MEETING

September 26, 2017 MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

AGENDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Public Hearing and a Regular Meeti ng of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of consideri ng the following:

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

1. Receive Final Report from the Planning and Zoning Commission on the requested rezoni ng of 28 acres of land from institutional use to commercial use, situated in the John Corner Survey, Abstract No. 8, Montgomery County, Texas otherwise described as approximately 150 feet south of Flagship Boulevard as submitted by Andrew Bay.

PUBLIC HEARING:

Convene into Public Hearing

Public Hearing regarding a request to rezone 0.28 acres of land, from institutional use to commercial u se, situated in the John Corner Survey, Abstract No. 8, Montgomery County, Texas otherwise described as approximately 150 feet south of Flagship Boulevard as submitted by Andrew Bay.

Ad journ Public Hearing Reconvene into Regular Session

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Counci l. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Mayor. Council may not discuss or take any action on an item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The num ber of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of minutes for the Budget Workshop held on Ju ly 27, 2017 and Regu lar Meeting held on September 12, 201

Consideration and possi ble action regard ing Change Order I for the Heritage Place Medica l Center 12″ Waterl ine Project.

Consideration and possible action regard ing the Certificate of Acceptance for McCoy’s publ ic water and sewer extensions, pend ing recei pt of the Warranty

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Consideration and possible action on Depattment Administrator’s Report Public Works Repmt Police Depattment Report Court Department Repott Utility/Development Report Water Repott Engineer’s Repmt Financial Repo1t

Consideration and possible action regarding approval of Em ma ‘s Way Extension construction

Consideration and possible action regard ing approval of Lake Creek Village Section lil Final Plat and acceptance of financial

Consideration and possible action regarding an Eagle Scout Project for Cedar Brake Park involvi ng placement of a sandbox at the Park by Conner

Consideration and possible action regard ing an Encroachment Agreement for a sign located on a 0795 acre tract of land situated at the southwest corner of FM 2854 and SH l 05 as submitted by Fi rst Hartford Rea lty Corporat i on.

1 1 . Consideration and possi ble action regardi ng appointment of the City of Montgomery Board of Adjustment mem bers.

1 2. Presentation: Proposed adjustment to the City’s water and sewer rates.

Presentati on: Buffalo Springs Bridge Report by the City Engi

Consideration and possi ble action regard ing amendment to the Montgomery Econom ic Development Corporation ‘s mission, goa ls and objectives

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The City Council reserves the right to discuss any of the items listed specifically under this heading or for any items listed above in executive closed session as permitted by law includ ing if they meet the qualifications in Sections 551.071 (consultation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regarding real propeity),551.073 (deliberation regard ing gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (deliberation

regarding security devices), and 551 .087 (del iberation regard ing economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas.

Convene into Closed Executive Session as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Chapter 551 of the Government Code, in accordance with the author ity contained in the following: 071 (confidentia l consultation with city attorney); and 072 (deliberation regarding real property).

Convene into Open Session.

POSSIBLE ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Consideration and possi ble action resulting from the item(s) listed under Executive

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sect. 551 .042 the Mayor and Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this Agenda . Responses are limited to recitation of existing po l icy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inq u iry. Any deliberation or decision shall be I imited to a proposal to place on the agenda of a future meeting.

ADJOURNMENT