MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING MAY 15TH

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING May 15, 2018

MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

AGENDA

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

CALL TO ORDER INVOCATION

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO FLAGS

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Mayor. Council may not discuss or take any action on an item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

I . Consideration and possible action to adopt the followi ng Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE CAN VASSING TH E RETURNS AND DECLA RING THE RESU LTS OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY GENERAL ELECTION HELD ON MAY 5, 2018, FOR THE PU RPOSE OF ELECTING A MAYOR AND TWO (2) COUNCI L MEMBERS, PLACES 2 AN D 4, TO THE CITY COUNCI L FOR TH E CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS.

Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack will administer the Oaths of Office to the following duly elected officials from the May 5, 2018, City of Montgomery General Election:

Sara Countryman – Mayor

John Champagne, Jr. – City Council Place 2 Rebecca Huss – City Council Place 4

Presentation of Plaque of Appreciation to outgoing Mayor Kirk Jones for his many years of service to the City of

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The City Council reserves the right to discuss any of the items listed specifically under this head ing or for any items listed above in executive closed session as permitted by law i ncl uding if they meet the qualifications in Sections 551.071(consultation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regarding real property), 551.073 (deliberation regarding gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (deliberation regard ing security devices), and 551.087 (deliberation regard ing economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas. ( There are no items at this time.)

C OUNCIL INQUIRY:

Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sect. 551.042 the Mayor and Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this Agenda. Responses are limited to recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given i n response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place on the agenda of a future meeting.

ADJOURNMENT