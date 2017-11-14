MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL HOLDING REGULAR MEETING TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14TH

November 14, 2017 MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Public Hearing and a Regular Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

Convene into Public Hearing:

I . For the purpose of hearing public comments on a proposed increase of water and sewer rates.

Ad journ Public Hearing Convene into Regular Meeting

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of minutes for the Public Hearings and Regular Meeting held on October 24,

Consideration and possible action regarding the Annual Permit for Cedar Crest Mobile Home Park as submitted by Marcie

Consideration and possible action regarding the City Council Meeting Schedule for November and December

Consideration and possible action for the approval of the Certificate of Acceptance for Heritage Place Medical Center 12″

Consideration and possible action for the approval of the Certificate of Acceptance for Buffalo Springs Shopping Center Phase II Water and Sewer Facilities conditional upon receipt of financial

Consideration and possible action for the approval of the Certificate of Acceptance for Flagship Boulevard Pavement

Consideration and possible action regarding authorizing a Utility and Economic Feasibility Study for the 6-Ac. Walker Montgomery Community Development Corporation property located on Baja Road subject to receipt of deposit.

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE ANNEXING INTO THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, THE HEREINAFTER DESCRIBED TERRITORY OF 10.15 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS, IN THE PUBLIC ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STATE HIGHWAY 105 WEST WHICH RUNS ADJACENT AND PARALLEL TO THE BOUNDARIES OF THE CITY, AND LOCATED IN THE BENJAMIN RIGBY SURVEY, ABSTRACT 31, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS; AND EXTENDING THE BOUNDARY LIMITS OF SAID CITY SO AS TO INCLUDE SAID HEREINAFTER DESCRIBED PROPERTY WITHIN SAID CITY LIMITS; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE AND A TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING THE EFFECTIVE DATE UPON PASSAGE OF THE ORDINANCE.

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Resolution:

A RESOLUTION REGARDING THE PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE CORRIDOR ENHANCEMENT BOUNDARY AMENDMENT.

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Resolution:

A RESOLUTION CASTING VOTE(S) FOR CANDIDATE(S) FOR THE ELECTION OF THE MONTGOMERY CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 2016-18, DATED SEPTEMBER 13, 2016, BY ESTABLISHING AND ADOPTING NEW MONTHLY SERVICE RATES AND CHARGES FOR WATER AND SEWER SERVICE FOR CONSUMERS INSIDE AND OUTSIDE THE CITY PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 90 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; PROVIDING A TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE AFTER PUBLICATION.

Consideration and possible action to receive a report from the Capital Improvement Advisory Committee regarding recommended amendments to Land Use Assumptions and Impact

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Resolution:

A RESOLUTION CALLING A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS TO BE HELD AT CITY HALL, 101 OLD PLANTERSVILLE ROAD, MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, TO HEAR ANY AND ALL PERSONS DESIRING TO BE HEARD ON OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY MATTER OR QUESTION INVOLVING THE UPDATING OF IMPACT FEES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER, AND DIRECTING SAID NOTICE BE PUBLISHED IN THE OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS AND POSTING ON THE CITY’S WEBSITE.

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Resolution:

A RESOLUTION GRANTING A PETITION FOR ANNEXATION OF A TOTAL OF 3.22 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS; SETTING A DATE, TIME, AND PLACE FOR TWO PUBLIC HEARINGS ON THE PROPOSED ANNEXATION OF SAID PROPERTIES BY THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS; AND AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE CITY SECRETARY TO PUBLISH NOTICE OF SUCH PUBLIC HEARINGS AND MAKE AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC THE CITY ANNEXATION SERVICE PLAN.

Consideration and possible action regarding Appointment to the Board of

Consideration and possible action regarding award and execution of construction contract documents for Buffalo Springs Drive Bridge Repair subject to receipt of final FEMA, Texas Department of Agriculture, and Texas General Land Office

Consideration and possible action regarding award and execution of construction contract documents for the Houston Street

Consideration and possible action regarding award and execution of construction contract documents for the Buffalo Springs Drive Waterline Bridge

Consideration and possible action regarding a Utility and Economic Feasibility Study for the Peter Hill 7-Acre Commercial Tract.

Consideration and possible action regarding an Escrow Agreement by and between the City of Montgomery and Huffco Services regarding Apache Well

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The City Council reserves the right to discuss any of the items listed specifically under this heading or for any items listed above in executive closed session as pe1mitted by law including if they meet the qualifications in Sections 551.071 (consultation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regarding real prope1ty), 551.073 (deliberation regarding gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (deliberation regarding security devices), and 551.087 (deliberation regarding economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas.

Convene into Closed Executive Session as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Chapter 551 of the Government Code, in accordance with the authori ty contained in the fol lowing: 071 (Confidential consultation with City Attorney); 087 (Deliberation regard ing economic development negotiations for a possi ble Chapter 380 Agreement concerning Montgomery SH 105 Associates); and 074 (Personnel del iberation regarding the City Administrator’s Review). Reconvene into Open Session to act if necessary on matters discussed in Executive Session.

POSSIBLE ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Consideration and possi ble action resulti ng from the item(s) listed under Executive

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

