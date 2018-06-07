Montgomery City Council is holding a Workshop on June 9th

NOTICE OF WORKSHOP MEETING June 9, 2017

MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

AGENDA

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Workshop Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.rn. at the Montgomery United Methodist Church, 22548 SH 105, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

C ALL TO ORDER WORKSHOP:

• Review of Water and Sewer Master Plans, Texas Water Development board (TWDB)

Projects, Capital Improvements intended for the remainder of the year.

• Discuss proposed City 2017-2018 Budget Amendments and upcoming 2018-2019 City Operating Budget.

• Lunch Break

• City Council Procedures

• Department Rep01ts/Discussion by City Administrator

• Boards/Commission Activities by City Administrator

• City Council comments regarding policies and procedures and inquiries regarding City projects.

ADJOURNMENT