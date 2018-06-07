Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Montgomery City Council is holding a Workshop on June 9th

NOTICE OF WORKSHOP MEETING June 9, 2017

MONTGOMERY  CITY COUNCIL

 

 

 

 

AGENDA

 

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Workshop Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.rn. at the Montgomery United Methodist Church, 22548 SH 105, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

 

CALL TO ORDER WORKSHOP:

  • • Review of Water and Sewer Master Plans, Texas Water  Development  board  (TWDB)

Projects, Capital Improvements intended for the remainder of the year.

 

  • • Discuss proposed City 2017-2018 Budget Amendments  and upcoming  2018-2019  City Operating Budget.

 

  • • Lunch Break

 

  • • City Council Procedures

 

  • • Department Rep01ts/Discussion by City Administrator

 

  • • Boards/Commission Activities by City Administrator

 

  • • City Council comments regarding policies and procedures  and inquiries regarding City projects.

 

 

ADJOURNMENT