Montgomery City Council is holding a Workshop on June 9th

NOTICE OF WORKSHOP MEETING June 9, 2017
MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL
AGENDA
COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Workshop Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.rn. at the Montgomery United Methodist Church, 22548 SH 105, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:
CALL TO ORDER WORKSHOP:
- • Review of Water and Sewer Master Plans, Texas Water Development board (TWDB)
Projects, Capital Improvements intended for the remainder of the year.
- • Discuss proposed City 2017-2018 Budget Amendments and upcoming 2018-2019 City Operating Budget.
- • Lunch Break
- • City Council Procedures
- • Department Rep01ts/Discussion by City Administrator
- • Boards/Commission Activities by City Administrator
- • City Council comments regarding policies and procedures and inquiries regarding City projects.
ADJOURNMENT