MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL TO MEET FEBRUARY 27TH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING and REGULAR MEETING

Februa ry 27, 2018 MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

AGENDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public·Heari ng and a Regular Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, I 01 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the pu rpose of considering the following:

CALL TO ORDER INVOCATION

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO FLAGS PUBLIC HEARING(S):

Convene into Public Hearing:

I . Public Hearing – for the purpose of reviewing the need to continue City of Montgomery Ordinance 2015-03, Juvenile Curfew Ord inance, Codified in Division 2 of Chapter 62 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Montgomery, Texas in accordance with Section 370.002 of the Texas Local Govern ment Code, and to determine whether the City shall abolished, continue or modify the ordinance.

Ad journ Pu blic Heari ng Convene into Regular Meeting

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Mayor. Council may not discuss or take any action on an item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of minutes for the Regular Meeting held on February 13,

Consideration and possi ble action regarding road closures for the Antiques Festival from 12:00 noon on May 3rd through Sunday at I 0:00 p.m.

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Consideration and possible action on Department Administrator’s Report Public Works Report Police Depaitment Report

Court Depaitment Repmt Utility/Development Repo1t Water Report Engineer’s Repmt Financial Report

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, RENEWING THE JUVENILE CURFEW ORDINANCE CODIFIED IN DIVISION 2 OF CHAPTER 62 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 370.002, OF THE TEXAS LOCAL GOVERNMENT CODE, AFTER A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE NEED TO CONTINUE THE ORDINANCE; CONTINUING THE JUVENILE CURFEW ORDINANCE; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES INCONSISTENT OR IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; DECLARING COMPLIANCE WITH TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACTS; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE AFTER PUBLICATION.

Report regarding the Land Use

Report regarding Fernland Historic Park by Mike Newman and Directors.

Consideration and possible action regard ing Samdana Investments, P. variance requests regarding the front building line, along SH 105, from 35 feet to 25 feet, and the rear bui lding line from 15 feet to 10 feet along John A. Butler Street, all within the prope1ty bounded by John A. Butler Street to the north and SH 105 to the south and Prairie Street to the East located at 20998 Eva Street, Montgomery, Texas.

Consideration and possible action regard ing an Encroachment and Maintenance Agreement by and between the City of Montgomery and Montgomery SH 105 Associates, LLC regarding a storm sewer l ine easement located at FM 2854 and

Consideration and possible action regard ing LDC gas rates and recovery charges billed to thei r

Consideration and possible action regarding a proposal from JoneslCarter for the preparation of a City Geographic Information System (GIS).

Consideration and possible action regard ing the replat of Mitchell

Consideration and possible action regard ing City property tax exemptions for Homestead, Over 65 and Disabi lity

Buffalo Springs Bridge and Houston Street Report by City

Consideration and possible action regarding appointment of Citizen Advisory

EXECUTIVE SESSION :

The City Council reserves the right to discuss any of the items I isted specifically under this headi ng or for any items l isted above in executive closed session as permitted by law includ ing if they meet the qua lifications in Sections 551.07 I (consultation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regard ing rea l property) ,551.073 (deliberation regardi ng gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (del iberation regard ing security devices), and 551.087 (deliberation regard ing economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas. (There are no items at this time.)

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sect. 551.042 the Mayor and Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this Agenda. Responses are limited to recitation of existing pol icy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or

decision shall be limited to a proposal to place on the agenda of a future meeting.