MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL TO MEET JANUARY 23RD

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing and a Regular Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

Receive Final Report from Planning and Zoning Commission their Public Hearing held on January 22, 2018 for the purpose of giving all interested persons the right to appear and be heard regarding the proposed expansion of the right-of-way of the City’s Corridor Enhancement District from 300 feet to 750 Two amendments to the District guidelines have been proposed to be added. There are no changes recommended for the District of FM 149. The two proposed amendments to the District guidelines that have been proposed to be added are: A new area for the District is proposed on FM 1097 from the east boundary of the City limits to FM The District boundaries will be 300 feet on both sides of FM 1097; and To extend the District boundary area from 300 feet to 750 feet on both sides of SH 105 within the City

Ad journ Public Hearings Convene into Regular Meeting

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Mayor. Council may not discuss or take any action on an item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of minutes for the Public Hearings and Regular Meeting held on January 9,

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Resolution:

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS REGARDING STAR OF TEXAS SENIORS LTD. AT LONE STAR PARKWAY FOR SUPPORT AND LOCAL POLITICAL SUBDIVISON FUNDING.

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Resolutions: A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS REGARDING BLAZER BUILDING TEXAS, LLC FOR SUPPORT AND LOCAL POLITICAL SUBDIVISION FUNDING; and A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS REGARDING BLAZER BUILDING TEXAS, LLC FOR SUPPORT OF TWO TIMES PER CAPITA

Consideration and possible action to declare two (2) stoves from the Community Center to be declared surplus

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of an Escrow Agreement by and between the City of Montgomery, Texas and Madsen & Richards, LLC (Dev. 1803) for development located at 610 Libe1iy Street, Montgomery, Texas 77356.

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of an Escrow Agreement by and between the City of Montgomery, Texas and BW Montgomery Investment LLC for development located at Restricted Reserve “HI ” of the Buffalo Springs Shopping Center, Phase 2, for BlueWave Express Car Wash located at 20210 Eva Street, Montgomery, Texas

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Resolution:

A RESOLUTION BY THE DESIGNATING AUTHORIZED SIGNATORIES FOR CONTRACTUAL DOCUMENTS AND DOCUMENTS FOR REQUESTING FUNDS PERTAINING TO THE TEXAS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM (TXCDBG) CONTRACT NUMBER 7217320.

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

I 0. Consideration and possible action regarding Montgomery Economic Development Corporation Report – Randy Moravec, MEDC Treasurer.

Consideration and possible action on Depmiment Administrator’s Repmi Public Works Repmi Police Depmiment Report Comi Department Report Utility/Development Repmi Water Repmi Engineer’s Repo1i Financial Repo1i and Qumierly Investment Report Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, AMENDING AND MODIFYING ORDINANCE NO. 2008-02, AS AMENDED BY ORDINANCE NO. 2014-03, AND AMENDING ARTICLE VII, “CORRIDOR ENHANCEMENT,” OF CHAPTER 98 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS; BY AMENDING REGULATIONS ESTABLISHING AN OVERLAY CORRIDOR ENHANCEMENT DISTRICT FOR THE PURPOSE OF INFLUENCING CERTAIN EXTERIOR ARCHITECTURAL ASPECTS OF BUILDING CONSTRUCTION; EXPANDING THE 300-FOOT CORRIDOR ENHANCEMENT TO 750 FEET FROM THE CENTER OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF STATE HIGHWAY I 05 IN THE CITY; DESIGNATING TEXAS STATE FARM ROAD 1097 EAST FROM THE CENTER OF THE RIGHT OF WAY IN THE CITY AS WITHIN THE CORRIDOR ENHANCEMENT DISTRICT; PROVIDING FOR THE REPEAL OF ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT CLAUSE; AND EFFECTIVE DATE AFTER PUBLICATION AS PROVIDED BY LAW.

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, PROVIDING FOR THE HOLDING OF A GENERAL ELECTION TO BE HELD ON MAY 5, 2018, FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING A MAYOR AND TWO (2) CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS, PLACES 2 AND 4; APPROVING ELECTION SERVICE AGREEMENTS WITH MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS: AND PROVIDING DETAILS RELATING TO THE HOLDING OF SUCH ELECTION.

Consideration and possible action to schedule a Public Hearing to be held on February 27, 2018, for the purpose of reviewing the need to continue City of Montgomery Ordinance 2015-03, Juvenile Curfew Ordinance, Codified in Division 2 of Chapter 62 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Montgomery, Texas in accordance with Section 002 of the Texas Local Government Code, and to determine whether the City shall abolished, continue or modify the ordinance.

Consideration and possible action regarding the final Mobility Study, as prepared by Jones and Carter on behalf of the City of Montgomery and Montgomery County Precincts 1 and

Consideration and possible action regarding approval of The Shoppes at Montgomery Section 1 Final

Buffalo Springs Bridge Report by City E

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The City Council reserves the right to discuss any of the items listed specifically under this heading or for any items listed above inexecutive closed session as permitted by law including if they meet the qualifications in Sections 551.071(consultation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regarding real property),551.073 (deliberation regarding gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (deliberation regarding security devices), and 551.087 (deliberation regarding economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas. (Ihere are no items at this time.)

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sect. 551.042 the Mayor and Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this Agenda. Responses are limited to recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place on the agenda of a future meeting.

ADJOURNMENT

I certify that the attached notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board at Ci f Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas, on the 19th day of January, 2018 at 4:45 o’clock p.m. I further certify that the following news media was notified of this meeting as stated above: The CoW’ier

