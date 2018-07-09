MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL TO MEET JULY 10TH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING and REGULAR MEETING July 10, 2018

MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

AGENDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Pu blic Hearing and Regular Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

CALL TO ORDER INVOCATION

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO FLAGS

PUBLIC HEARING

Convene into Public Hearing:

For the pu rpose of giving all interested persons the right to appear and be heard regarding the following:

. Annexation of a 799-acre tract of land, more or less, as being out of and a pati of State Highway I 05 at Stewart Creek Road and west to the present City limits, of the City of Montgomery and in the JOHN CORNER SURVEY, Abstract No. 8, of Montgomery County, Texas. ( This is thefirst of two public hearings.)

Ad journ Public Hea ring

Reconvene into Regula r Meeting VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

An y citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recogn ized by the Mayor. Council may not discuss or take any action on an item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of m inutes for the Public Heari ngs and Regular Meeting held on June 26, 201

Consideration and possible action regard ing scheduling a Publ ic Hearing for rezoning of a pmiion of the prope1iy located at the southeast corner of Buffalo Springs Drive and SH 105, a portion of the Montgomery Shoppes Tract, from R-1 (single-family), R-2 (multi-family), and I (Institutional) to B (commercial) and I (Institutional), as shown on the enclosed exhibits, to be held on Au gust 28, 2018 at 6:00 pm , as requested by Montgomery SH 105

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION :

Considerat ion and possible action regard ing renewal options for sol id waste recycl ing and collection services for the

Consideration and possible action regard ing adoption of the following Resolution:

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, CITY COUNCIL PROVIDI NG TXDOT WITH FIN A L CITY PRIORlTlES REGARDING TI M ING OF IMPR OVEMENTS TO HWY 149 AND ASSOCIATED PROJECTS.

Consideration possible action regard ing adoption of the following ord i nance:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, AMENDING ITS MUNClPAL BUDGET FOR THE FISCAL YEA R 2017-201 8; PROVID ING A REPEA LING CLA USE AND A TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT CLAUSE; AND PROVID ING AN IMMEDIATE EFFECTIVE DATE.

Consideration of possible action regard ing nomination to the Montgomery County Emergency Com munications Distri ct Board of Manager

Buffa lo Springs Bridge Report by the City Engi

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The City Council reserves the right to discuss any of the items l isted specifically under this heading or for any items listed above i n executive closed session as permitted by law includ ing if they meet the qua l ificat ions in Sections 551.071(consultation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regardi ng real propetty),551.073 (del i beration regarding gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (del iberation regard i ng security devices), and 551.087 (deliberation regard ing economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas. (There are no items at this time.)

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sect. 551.042 the Mayor and Council l Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this Agenda. Responses are limited to recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be Iimited to a proposal to place on the agenda of a future meeting.