MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL TO MEET JULY 24TH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS AND REGULAR MEETING July 24, 2018

MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

AGENDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Publ ic Hearings and Regu lar Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

CALL TO ORDER INVOCATION

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO FLAGS PUBLIC HEARING(S):

Convene into Public Hearings for the pu rpose of giving all interested persons the right to appear and be heard regarding the following:

Public Hearing – Annexation of a I.799-acre tract of land, more or less, as being out of and a pa1i of State Highway 105 at Stewart Creek Road and west to the present City limits, of the City of Montgomery and in the JOHN CORNER SURVEY, Abstract No. 8, of Montgomery County, Texas. ( This is the second of two public hearings.)

Ad journ Public Hea ring.

Consideration and possible action regard ing receiving the Amended Final Report from the Planning and Zoning Commission related to thei r second Publ ic Heari ng held on July 23, 201 8 regard ing a request to rezone a 5-acre tract of land located at 25 I 2 Lone Star Parkway (nmih/west of 2500 Lone Star Parkway), Montgomery, from I-Ind ustrial Use to R2-Mul ti­ Family Use, as requested by Larry Jacobs for the Star of Texas Seniors

Public Hearing – Regarding the Amended Final Repmi of the Planning and Zoning Commission related to the request to rezone a 5-acre tract of land located at 2512 Lone Star Parkway (north/west of 2500 Lone Star Parkway), Montgomery, from I-Ind ustrial Use to R2- Multi-Family Use, as requested by Larry Jacobs for the Star of Texas Seniors

Adjourn Public Hearing.

Convene into Regular Meeting

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Mayor. Council may not discuss or take any action on an item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of minutes of the Special Meeting held on July 5, 2018 and Regular Meeting held on July I 0,

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of an Escrow Agreement by and between the City of Montgomery and Josh Cheatham for Louisa Street Development.

Consideration and possible action regarding City of Montgomery Procurement Policy Applica ble To All Procurements Made With Federal

Consideration possible action regard ing accepting the revised Single Audit Report for the year ending September 30, 3017, as submitted by Belt Harris Pechacek,

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Resolution: RESOLUTION APPROVING THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION DISTRICT BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 201

Consideration and possible action on Depa1tment Administrator’s Report Public Works Repott Police Department Repo1t Court Department Report Utility/Development Report Water Report Engineer’s Report Financial Report Economic Development Repo1t

I 0. Consideration and possible action regardin g adoption of the foll owing Ord inance:

AN ORDINANCE BY TH E CITY COUNCIL OF TH E CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS AMENDING THE CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES AMENDING CHAPTER 98, “ZONING,” FOR THE LARRY JACOBS PROPERTY AT 2512 LONE STAR PA RK WA Y FROM “I” INDUSTRIAL ZONING DISTRICT CLASSIFICATION AS FOUND ON THE CITY’S OFFICIAL ZONING MAP TO “R-2” MULTI-FAMILY ZONING DISTRICT; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLA USE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE UPON PASSAGE.

1 1. Consideration and possible action regarding the A tki ns Creek Engineering Contract.

Consideration and possible action regard ing selection of an engineer for the Plez Morgan FEMA

Consideration and possible action regard ing acceptance of Montgomery County offer of the right-of-way for Lone Star Parkway and the pottion of Lone Star Bend i n the Villas of Mia Lago subd

Consideration and possible action regarding a Utility and Economic Feasibility Study for the Star of Texas Seniors, Development.

Consideration and possible action regarding award and execution of constrnction contract documents for the 1 8″ Gravity Sanitary Sewer Extension, Phase I, to serve the Shoppes at Montgomery develop

Report on the Montgomery Economic Development Board Budget

Discussion regarding formation of a Park