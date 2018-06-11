MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL TO MEET JUNE 12TH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING and REGULAR MEETING June 12, 2018

MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

AGENDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing and a Regular Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

PUBLIC HEARING:

Convene into a Public Hearing:

Public Hearing – regarding for the purpose of hearing public comments regarding a Proposed Budget Amendment to the 2017-2018 City General Fund Operating

Adjourn Public Hearing

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Mayor. Council may not discuss or take any action on an item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of minutes for the Regular Meeting held on May 22,

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of a Banking Resolution for the City Bank Accounts changing the authorized signors for all accounts with First Financial Bank, A., Montgomery, Texas.

Consideration and possible action regarding completion of a one-year watTanty period and release of maintenance bond for the Water and Sanitary Sewer to Serve Pizza Shack

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of an Escrow Agreement by and between the City of Montgomery and Star of Texas Seniors,

Consideration and possible action regarding authorizing JoneslCarter to perform Utility and Economic Feasibility Study for the Star of Texas Seniors, development.

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of an Escrow Agreement by and between the City of Montgomery and Ranier & Son Development Company,

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Consideration and possible action regarding Longview Greens Miniature Golf variance request to allow gravel to be used as a parking

Consideration and possi ble action regarding authorizing JoneslCarter to perform annual water plant

Consideration and possible action regarding completion of a land swap by and between the City of Montgomery and Montgomery SH 105 Associates, LLC, per the 380

Report regarding the proposed Backflow Prevention Assembly Ordinance by the City

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 78, “SUBDIVISIONS,” OF THE MONTGOMERY CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES, BY AMENDING SECTION 78-61 OF ARTICLE III, “PLATS” AND SECTION 78-124 OF ARTICLE V, “ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION STANDARDS; BY PROVIDING BENCHMARKS FOR THE FINAL PLATS AND ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION PLANS OF PUBLIC FACILITIES; PROVIDING REPEALING AND SEVERABILITY CLAUSES; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE AFTER PUBLICATION

Buffalo Springs Bridge Report by the City

Consideration and possible action regarding Change Order I on the Buffalo Springs Drive Bridge Embankment Repair Contract.

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The City Council reserves the right to discuss any of the items listed specifically under this heading or for any items listed above in executive closed session as permitted by law including if they meet the qualifications in Sections 551.071 (consultation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regarding real property),551.073 (deliberation regarding gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (deliberation regarding security devices), and 551.087 (deliberation regarding economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas. ( There are no items at this time.)