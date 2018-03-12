Montgomery City Council to meet March 13th

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Regular Meeting of the Montgome1y City Council will be held on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgome1y City Hall, I O I Old Plantersville Road, Montgome1y, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

CONSENT AGENDA:

I . Matters related to the approval of minutes for the Public Hearing and Regular Meeting held on February 27, 2018.

Consideration and possible action regarding completion of one year warranty period and release of maintenance bond for Lake Creek Village Section

Consideration and possible action regarding completion of one year warranty period and release of Letter of Credit for Terra Vista Section I .

Consideration and possible action regarding completion of one year warranty period and release of maintenance bond for Waterstone Section

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Report regarding LDC Recove1y

Consideration and possible action regarding Samdana Investments, P. request for variance from 35 feet to 25 feet along SH 105 and from 15 feet to 10 feet along John A. Butler Street all within the property bounded by Joh n A. Butler Street to the north and SH I 05 to the south and Prairie Street to the east.

Consideration and possible action to scheduling a Public Hearing regarding the initial zoning of newly annexed 3 .22 acres (property located south of SH 105 across from Stewart Creek Road) known as the Peter Hill property, to be zoned as District “B” Commercial, to be held on April 24, 2018 at City Hall at 6:00 m. in the Council Chambers.

Consideration and possible action regarding lease agreements with M Larry Jacobs, Trustee and Betty Rose for park i ng lot improvements in north downtown, n01ih of Jacobs Real Estate building and South of College Street.

Consideration and possible action regard ing MEDC recommendation to pave the north downtown parking lot with asph

Consideration and possible action regard ing an Encroachment and Maintenance Agreement by and between the City of Montgomery and Montgomery SH I 05 Associates, LLC regarding a storm sewer line easement located at FM 2854 and

I I . Presentation of Reckless Driving Report.

Buffalo Springs Bridge Report by the City En

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Convene into Closed Executive Session as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Chapter 55 1 of the Government Code, in accordance with the authority contained in the following: 071 (confidential consultation with the City Attorney); and 072 (deliberation regarding real prope1ty).

Convene into Open Sessio

POSSIBLE ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Consideration and possible action, if necessary, on matters deliberated on during Closed Executive Session with the City Attorney.

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

ADJOURNMENT

