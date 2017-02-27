Montgomery City Council to meet Tuesday, February 28th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING and REGULAR MEETING

February 28, 2017 MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

AGENDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing and Regular Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of consideri ng the followi ng:

CALL TO ORDER INVOCATION

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO FLAGS

PUBLIC HEARING:

Convene into Public Hearing:

For the purpose of giving all interested persons the ri ght to appear and be heard on the proposed annexation by the City of Montgomery, Texas of the following described land: All that certain 14.5003 acre tract ofland, more or less, situated in the John H. Corner Survey, Abstract No. 8, Montgomery County, Texas. (Second of two hearings)

Reconvene into Regular Session:

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not schedu led on the agenda may speak to the City Counci l. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Mayor. Council may not discuss or take any action on an item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be lim ited.

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of minutes for the Public Hearing and Regular Meeting held on February 14,

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Consideration and possible action regard ing adoption of a Proclamation proclaiming March 3, 2017 as Texas-Tennessee Day i n Montgomery, Texas. .

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of a Proclamation Recognizing and Honoring the Blinded Veterans Association on its 65’h Anniversary of Representing Blinded Veterans and their

Consideration and possible action on Depaitment Administrator’s Repmt Public Works Repmt Police Depa1tment Report Court Department Report Utility/Development Repo1t Water Report Engineer’s Report Financial Report and Qua1terly Investment Repo1t

Consideration and possible action to receive and accept the Certification of Unopposed Candidates for the May 6, 2017 City of Montgomery General Election as presented by the City

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the followi ng Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE DECLARING UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES IN THE MAY 6, 2017 CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS GENERAL ELECTION ELECTED TO OFFICE; CANCELING THE ELECTION; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Consideration and possi ble action regard ing call ing a public heari ng regarding establishing a zoning district for the land to be annexed, as described: all that ce1tain 5003 acre tract of land, more or less, situated in the John H. Corner Survey, Abstract No. 8, Montgomery County, Texas.

Consideration and possible action regardi ng Longview greens miniature golfing variance request to allow gravel as a parki ng

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The City Council reserves the right to discuss any of the items listed specifically under this heading or for any items listed above in executive closed session as permitted by law includ ing if they meet the qualifications in Sections 551.07l (consultation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regarding real property),551.073 (deliberation regard ing gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (deliberation regardi ng security devices), and 551 .087 (deliberation regarding economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas. (No items at this time)

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sect. 551 .042 the Mayor and Council Members may inqu ire about a subject not specifically listed on this Agenda. Responses are limited to recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factua l information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposa l to place on the agenda of a future meeting.

ADJOURNMENT