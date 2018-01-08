MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL TO MEET TUESDAY, JANUARY 9TH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS and REGULAR MEETING

Jannary 9, 2018 MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

AGENDA

NOTICE JS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearings and Regu lar Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

CALL TO ORDER INVOCATION

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO FLAGS

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

Convene into Public Hearings:

Public Hearing – regarding Annexation of a 3.22-acre tract of land in the John Corner Survey, Abstract 8, Montgomery County, Texas, being out of a 5.71 acre tract as recorded under Clerk’s File No. 2016-086083, also being out of a called 1 1 1 .857 acre tract of land as recorded under Clerk’s File No. 9512940 Deed Records Montgomery County, Texas. (Second of two Public Hearings).

Ad journ Public Hearing

Public Hearing – regarding Amendment of Impact Fees for the City of

Ad journ Public Hearing

Public Hearing – City of Montgomery Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2016 Disaster Recovery – regarding the General Land Office (GLO) CDBG-DR 2016 Floods

Adjourn Public Hearing Reconvene into Regular Session:

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Mayor. Council may not discuss or take any action on an item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of minutes for the Public Hearing and Regular Meeting held on December 12,

Consideration and possible action approving a leave of absence for Council Member Jon

Consideration and possible action regarding DeWitt Lawson application for renewal of a Special Use Permit for 14611 Libe1ty Street to sell

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the Election Services Agreement by and between the City of Montgomery and Montgomery County, Texas for the May 5, 2018

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the Joint Election Agreement with Montgomery County and the participating entities for the purpose of jointly conducting elections to be held on May 5,

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, AMENDING CITY ORDINANCE NO. 1989-2, DATED FEBRUARY 14, 1989, BY AMENDING ARTICLE II, “LICENSES,” SECTIONS 6-25, 6-33 AND 6-34 OF CHAPTER 6, “ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES,” OF THE CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES RELATING TO THE APPLICATION AND RE-APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR A LICENSE TO SELL ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN THE CITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES AND PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT THEREWITH; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE AFTER PUBLICATION.

I 0. Consideration and possible action regardi ng adoption of the following Resolution:

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, AUTHORIZING THE SUBMISSION OF A COMM UNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT DISASTER RECOVERY (CDBG-DR) APPLICATION TO THE TEXAS GENERAL LAND OFFICE; AND AUTHORIZING THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR TO ACT AS THE CITY’S EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE IN ALL MATTERS PERTAINING TO THE CITY’S PARTICIPATION IN THE CDBG-DR PROGRAM.

1 1. Consideration and possi ble action regard ing appointment or reappointment of MEDC Board Members to fill the positions currently fi l led by Cheryl Fox and Bil l Hanover.

Consideration and possible action regard ing a Beverage Permit Application for Cork This! Winery located at 21 I 23 Eva Street, Suite I 00, Montgomery, Texas, and if necessary sched ule a Publ ic Hearing to be held on February 13, 2018 at 6 m. at City Hall.

Consideration and possible action regard i ng Longview Greens Mi n i ature Golfing variance req uest to allow gravel to be used as a parking

Consideration and possible action regard ing a Util ity and Economic Feasibil ity Study for the 1 .574 acre Walker Montgomery Community Development Corporation Baja Road Single Family

Consideration and possible action regarding a proposal from Jones and Carter for the preparation of a City Geographic Information System (GIS).

Buffalo Spring Bridge Report by the City

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The City Council reserves the right to d iscuss any of the items listed specifically under this heading or for any items listed above i n executive closed session as perm itted by law includ ing if they meet the qualifications in Sections 551.071(consu ltation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regarding real property),551.073 (deliberation regarding gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (deliberation regarding security devices), and 551.087 (deliberation regard ing economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas.

Convene into Closed Executive Session as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Chapter 551 of the Government Code, i n accordance with the authority contained in the followi ng: 071 (confidential consu ltation with the City Attorney); and 072 (deliberation regarding real property).

Convene into Open

POSSIBLE ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Consideration and possible action, if necessary , on matters deliberated on during Closed Executive Session with the City Attorney.

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sect. 551 .042 the Mayor and Council Members may inqu ire about a subject not specifically listed on this Agenda. Responses are limited to recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shal l be limited to a proposal to place on the agenda of a future meeting.

ADJOURNMENT

l certify that the attached notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board at City of Mon o

City Hal I, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas, on the day of January 201 8 at 3 :30 o’clock p.m . I fu1ther ce1tify that the following news med ia was notified of this meeting as stated above: The Courier

Thisfacility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Please contact the City Secretmy ‘s office at 936-597-6434 for further information orfor special accommodations.