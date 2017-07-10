Montgomery City Council to Meet Tuesday, July 11th

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING July 11, 2017

MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

AGENDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Regu lar Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

CALL TO ORDER INVOCATION

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO FLAGS

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Mayor. City Council may not discuss or take any action on an item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of mi nutes for the Regu lar Meeting held on June 27, 201 7.

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Ord inance:

AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNC IL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEX AS, AMENDING CITY ORDINANCE NO. 1989-2, DATED FEBRUARY 14, 1989, BY AMEN DING SECTION 57 OF CHAPTER 6, “ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES,” OF THE CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES, TO PROVIDE AN AREA AND TIME EXCEPTION TO THE PROHIBITION OF CONSUMPTION OF BEER AND WINE ON PUBLIC STREETS SIDEWALKS AN D A LLEYS AT SPECIAL EVENTS BY PERMIT SUBJECT TO CERTAIN REQUIREMENTS; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES AND PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT THEREWITH; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS CLAUSE; AN D PROVIDING AN EFFECTI VE DATE AFTER PUBLICATION.

Consideration and possi ble action regarding the award and execution of construction contract for Flagship Boulevard Pavement Repai

Consideration and possible action regarding the Monument Agreement with Milestone Propetties, and the Spirit of Texas Bank.

Consideration and possible action regard ing construction of the Pond Street Utility Easemen t and the Pond Street Extensi on for Westmont Square Development as req uested by Monte

Consideration and possi ble action regarding the award and execution of construction contract for 20 17 FM 149 Sanita1y Sewer Cleaning and Televisi

Consideration and possible action regard i ng approva l of construction of the Water and San itary Sewer to serve Pizza Sh Report regard ing Buffalo Springs Bri EXECUTIVE SESSION :

The City Council reserves the right to d i scuss any of the items listed specifically under this head i ng or for

any items listed above in executive closed session as perm itted by law including if they meet the qualifications in Sections 55 1.071(consu ltation with attorney), 551.072 (del iberat ion regarding real propetty),551 .073 (deliberation regarding gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (del iberatio n regarding security devices), and 551.087 (deliberation regarding economic development negotiations) of Chapter 55 1 of the Government Code of the State of Texas.

Convene into Closed Executive Session as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Chapter 55 I of the Government Code, in accordance with the authority contained in the following: 07 1 (confidential consultation with city attorney); 55 1/074 (personnel deliberation concerning city administrator and possible plans for add itional staff support); and 087 (deliberat ion regarding econom ic development negotiations for a possib le Chapter 380 agreement concerning The Shoppes of Montgomery)

Convene into Open Sessio

POSSIBLE ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Consideration and possible action resu lting from the item(s) listed under Executive

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sect. 551 .042 the Mayor and Counci l Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this Agenda. Responses are limited to recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place on the agenda of a future meeting.

ADJOURNMENT