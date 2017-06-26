Montgomery City Council to meet Tuesday, June 27th

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING June 27, 2017

MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

AGENDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Regular Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, I OI Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

CALL TO ORDER INVOCATION

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO FLAGS

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council. Prior to speaking, each speaker must be recognized by the Mayor. Council may not discuss or take any action on an item, but may place the issue on a future agenda. The number of speakers along with the time allowed per speaker may be limited.

CONSENT AGENDA:

I. Matters related to the approval of minutes for the June 13, 2017, Public Hearing and Regular Meeting.

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

2. Presentation of Westmont Square Development – Monty West

3. Consideration and possible action on Department Reports.

A. Administrator’s Repmt

B. Public Works Repo1t

C. Police Department Report

D. Court Department Report

E. Utility/Development Repmt

F. Water Report

G. Engineer’s Report

H. Financial Repmt

4. Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, AMENDING CITY ORDINANCE NO. 1989-2, DATED FEBRUARY 14, 1989, BY AMENDING SECTION 57 OF CHAPTER 6, “ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES,” OF THE CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES, TO PROVIDE AN EXCEPTION TO THE PROHIBITION OF CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ON PUBLIC STREETS SIDEWALKS AND ALLEYS AT SPECIAL EVENTS BY PERMIT SUBJECT TO CERTAIN REQUIREMENTS; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES AND PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT THEREWITH; PROVIDING A SAVINOS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE AFTER PUBLICA TTON.

5. Consideration and possible action regarding amendment of the Montgomery Economic Development Corporation 2016-2017 Operating Budget.

6. Consideration and possible action regarding a Contract Price Adjustment with Waste Management.

7. Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS AMENDING THE RATES TO BE CHARGED FOR GARBAGE AND TRASH PICKUP SERVICE INSIDE THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS; PROVIDING FOR A PENALTY FOR FAILURE TO PAY ACCOUNTS; PROVIDING CONDITIONS UPON WHICH SERVICE WILL BE RESUMED; REPEALING ALL CONFLICTING ORDINANCES; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE AFTER PUBLICATION.

8. Consideration and possibl e action regard ing outside City development located at 23849 FM 1097.

9. Consideration and possible action regarding a Lease Agreement with Ramon Laughter regarding property north of Caroline Street at Libe1iy Street and McCown Street.

10. Consideration and possible action regarding Escrow Agreement Form regarding fees for Developers in the City.

1 1 . Consideration and possible action regarding approval of Montgomery First Construction Plans and Final Plat.

12. Consideration and possi ble action regarding approval Lake Creek Village Section 3 Construction Plans.

13. Consideration and possible action regardi ng the award and execution of construction contract for Flagship Boulevard Pavement Repair.

14. Consideration and possible action regarding a nomination for the Cities of Montgomery County 9-1-1 Board of Managers Appointment to serve a two year term October 1, 2017 – September 30, 2019.

15. Briefing on new Senate Bill 1004 law that ma ndates that wireless infrastructme providers and wireless service provid ers have access to city rights of way to locate their facilities.

16. Consideration and possible action regarding approving a Design Manual to set out general limitations and requirements for insta llation of network nodes and node supp01t poles in city right of ways.

17. Report regarding Buffalo Springs Bridge Repair.

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The City Council reserves the right to discuss any of the items listed specificall y und er this headfog or for any items listed above in executive closed session as permitted by law including if they meet the qualifications in Sections 551.071(consultation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regarding real property),551.073 (deliberation regarding gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (deliberation regarding security devices), and 551.087 (deliberation regarding economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas. (No items at this time)

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sect. 551 .042 the Mayor and Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this Agenda. Responses are limited to recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place on the agenda of a future meeti ng.

