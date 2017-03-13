Montgomery City Council to Meet Tuesday, March 14th

March 14, 2017 MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Regular Meeting of the Montgomery City Council will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council.

CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Matters related to the approval of minutes for the Public Hearing and Regular Meeting held on February 28, 2017.

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

2. Consideration and possible action regarding a Utility and Economic Feasibility Study for KENROC Development.

3. Consideration and possible action regarding Longview Greens Miniature Golfing variance request to allow gravel as a parking surface.

4. Consideration and possible action regarding the City Engineer’s Report on Buffalo Springs Road Bridge Repair.

5. Discussion regarding Buffalo Springs Bridge Repair -Amy Font

6. Consideration and possible action regarding City property tax exemptions.

7. Consideration and possible action regarding placing a fee on Professional Photographers at Fernland Historic Park.

8. Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Resolution:

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY REGARDING OPPOSITION TO

S.B. 2 AND REQUESTING SENATOR ROBERT NICHOLS TO VOTE AGAINST THE MEASURE.

9. Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE REGARDING LANDSCAPING REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL ZONING DISTRICTS IN THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS, PURPOSE, APPLICABILITY, VARIANCES, AND LANDSCAPE PLAN APPROVAL; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY CLAUSE AND TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE UPON PUBLICATION.

10. Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE ANNEXING THE HEREINAFTER DESCRIBED TERRITORY OF 14.5003 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS, IN THE JOHN H. CORNER SURVEY, ABSTRACT 8, TO THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS, AND EXTENDING THE BOUNDARY LIMITS OF SAID CITY SO AS TO INCLUDE SAID HEREINAFTER DESCRIBED PROPERTY WITHIN SAID CITY LIMITS, AND GRANTING TO ALL THE INHABITANTS OF SAID PROPERTY ALL THE RIGHTS AND PRIVILEGES OF OTHER CITIZENS AND BINDING SAID INHABITANTS BY ALL OF THE ACTS, ORDINANCES, RESOLUTIONS, AND REGULATIONS OF SAID CITY; ADOPTING AN ANNEXATION SERVICE PLAN FOR SAID ANNEXATION; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE AND A TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT CLAUSE; AND PROVDING THE EFFECTIVE DATE UPON PASSAGE OF THE ORDINANCE.

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

11. Convene into Closed Executive Session as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Sections 551.071 (consultation with attorney), and 551.074 (personnel matters regarding Employment Agreement renewal with the City Administrator).

12. Convene into Open Session.

POSSIBLE ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION:

13. Consideration and possible action resulting from the item(s) listed under Executive Session.

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

