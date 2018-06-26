MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL MEETING IS JUNE 26TH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS AND REGULAR MEETING June 26, 2018

MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL

STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY CITY OF MONTGOMERY

AGENDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Public Hearings and Regular Meeting of the Montgomery City Counci l will be held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Montgomery City Hall, 101 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas for the purpose of considering the following:

CALL TO ORDER INVOCATION

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO FLAGS

PRESENTATION

I . Presentation of promotional film by the Rotary Club of Lake Conroe – Tony Westlake.

PUBLIC H EARING(S):

Convene into Public Hearings for the purpose of giving all interested persons the right to appear and be heard regarding the following:

Public Hearing – Receive Final Report from the Planning and Zoning Commission resulti ng from their Public Hearings held on June 25, 2018 regarding the request to rezone a 148 acre tract of land located at I 005 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, from R I -Single Family to I-Industrial Use, as requested by Theresa Fisher.

Ad journ Public Hearing.

Public Hearing – Regarding a request to rezone a 148 acre tract of land located at I 005 Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, from R I -Single Family to I-Industrial Use, as requested by Theresa Fisher.

Ad journ Public Hearing.

Public Hearing – Receive Fina l Report from the Planning and Zoni ng Commission resu lting from their Publ ic Hearings held on June 25, 201 8 regardi ng a request to rezone a 5-acre tract of land located at 2512 Lone Star Parkway (north/west of 2500 Lone Star Parkway), Montgomery, from I-Industrial Use to R2-Multi-Fami ly Use, as requested by Larry Jacobs for the Star of Texas Seniors

Ad journ Public Hearing

Public Hearing – Regard ing a request to rezone a 5-acre tract of land located at 2512 Lone Star Parkway (north/west of 2500 Lone Star Parkway), Montgomery, from I-Ind ustrial Use to R2-Multi-Family Use, as requested by Larry Jacobs for the Star of Texas Seniors

Ad journ Public Hearing Convene into Regular Meeting

VISITOR/CITIZENS FORUM:

Any citizen with business not scheduled on the agenda may speak to the City Council.

CONSENT AGENDA:

Matters related to the approval of minutes of the Special Meeting held on June 7, 2018, Public Hearing and Regular Meeting held on June 12, 2018 and Workshop Meeting held on June 19, Consideration and possi ble action regard ing approval of the revised Escrow

Consideration and possible action regarding authorizing JoneslCaiter to perform a Utility and Economic Feasibility Study for the Louisa Lane Single Fam ily

Consideration and possible action regard ing Change Order I for the Buffalo Springs Drive Waterline Bridge Crossing Contract.

Consideration and possible action regarding adoption of the following Resolution:

A RESOLUTION BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, SETTING A DATE, TIME, AND PLACE FOR TWO PUBLIC HEARINGS ON THE PROPOSED ANNEXATION BY THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS OF 1 .799 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS, IN THE PUBLIC ROAD RIGHT-OF WAY OF STATE HIGHWAY 105 EAST WHICH RUNS ADJACENT AND PARALLEL TO THE BOUNDARIES OF THE CITY; AND AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE CITY SECRETARY TO PUBLISH NOTICE OF SUCH PUBLIC HEARINGS.

1 1 . Consideration and possible action regarding scheduling Public Hearings for rezoning of a po1tion of the prope1ty located at the southeast corner of Buffalo Springs Drive and SH I 05, a portion of the Montgomery Shoppes Tract, from R I (single-family), R2 (multi-family), and I (Institutional) to B (commercial) and I (Institutional), as shown on the enclosed exhibits, to be held on July 24, 2018 at 6:00 pm, as requested by Montgomery SH 105 Associates.

Consideration and possible action regard ing adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS,

(or “City”) declining to approve the change in rates requested in Entergy Texas, Inc.’s (“ET!” or “Company”) Statement of Intent filed with the City, May 15, 2018 AND FINDING AND DETERMINING THAT THE MEETING AT WHICH THIS ORDINANCE WAS CONSIDERED WAS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS LAW.

CONSIDERATION AND POSSIBLE ACTION:

Consideration and possible action on Depaitment Administrator’s Repmt Public Works Repmt Police Department Report Court Depaitment Report Utility/Development Report Water Report Engineer’s Repo1t Financial Repmt

Consideration and possible action regard ing adoption of the following Resolution:

A JOINT RESOLUTION CONCERNING MANAGEMENT, OPERATIONS AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS OF MEMORY PARK.

Consideration and possi ble action regarding adoption of the following Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, REGARDING PUBLIC WATER SYSTEM BACK.FLOW ASSEMBLY PREVENTION REQUIREMENTS FOR CERTAIN ESTABLISHMENTS IN THE CITY OF MONTGOMERY , TEXAS; ADDING NEW DIVISION VI, TO ARTICLE II, ENTITLED “BACKFLOW PREVENTION,” TO CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES CHAPTER 90, ENTITLED “UTILITIES; ” PROVrDING THE PURPOSE AND REGULATIONS FOR NEW AND EXISTING WATER CONNECTIONS; REQUIRING ANNUAL TESTING; PROVIDING A PENALTY CLAUSE FOR VIOLATING THE ORDINANCE; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY CLAUSE AND TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE UPON PUBLICATION.

Consideration and possible action regard ing the Emma’s Way 80′ O.W. Ded ication Final Plat. Buffalo Springs Bridge Report by City EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The City Council reserves the right to discuss any of the items listed specifically under this heading or for any items listed above in executive closed session as permitted by law including if they meet the qualifications in Sections 551.071 (consultation with attorney), 551.072 (deliberation regarding real property),551.073 (deliberation regarding gifts), 551.074 (personnel matters), 551.076 (deliberation regarding security devices), and 551.087 (deliberation regarding economic development negotiations) of Chapter 551 of the Government Code of the State of Texas.

COUNCIL INQUIRY:

Pursuant to Texas Government Code Sect. 551.042 the Mayor and Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this Agenda.

decision shall be limited to a proposal to place on the agenda of a futu re meeting.

ADJOURNMENT

I certify that the attached notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board at City of Mon o ery City Hall, 10I Old Plantersville Road, Montgomery, Texas, on the 2 2nd day of June, 2018 at 5:15 o’clock p.m. I further certify that the followi ng news media was notified of this meeting as stated above: The Courier

This.facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Please contact the City Secretary’s office at 936-597-6434 for.further information orfor special accommodations.