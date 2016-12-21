Montgomery County Animal Shelter offers free pet adoptions for the holidays

Conroe, TX ? In his first week on the job as the new director of the Montgomery County Animal Shelter, Charles Jackson has hit the ground running, announcing a special holiday program that waives adoption fees for shelter pets.

The program, Home for the Holidays, enables individuals and families to adopt cats or dogs without paying a fee ? normally $80 ? for a limited time. Jackson hopes to adopt out 300 or more pets under the program between now and Dec. 24.

“It’s a program that was very popular at BARC Animal Shelter in Houston,” said Jackson. “It’s one of several new programs we hope to introduce to encourage the public to be more involved with the shelter. It’s a win-win for all concerned.”

Jackson made the announcement at a welcome reception for he and his wife Terra held Thursday at Mercedes Benz of The Woodlands. Jackson was director of BARC Animal Shelter, the municipal facility in Houston, for six years prior to accepting the director position at MCAS.

The shelter cost for Home for the Holidays is being underwritten with $3,000 in donations from local supporters: Laurie and John Elliot, Robbie and Joe Benson and Eric and Mara Yollick.

“The shelter is a project for our whole community,” said Jackson. “We are grateful for the support of area residents who want to be involved and look forward to working with foster and rescue groups as well as creating innovative programs that help save cats and dogs in Montgomery County.”

No advance reservations or complicated paperwork is required to participate in Home for the Holidays, according to Jackson. Residents fill out the standard adoption application, but all fees for vaccinations, spay or neutering and microchip are waived.

“All animals must be spayed or neutered before leaving the shelter,” said Jackson, “so there may be a few days to schedule surgery if necessary, but our goal is to find good, permanent homes for shelter dogs and cats.”

The program was a pleasant surprise for Charlene Van Winkle of Conroe who came to the shelter Friday to find a blue-eyed kitten that was on her daughter’s Christmas list.

“I was shocked when they told me there would be no charge to adopt,” she said. “I plan on making a donation anyway when I come back for her after she’s been spayed.”

For more information on the Montgomery County Animal Shelter, located at 8535 Highway 242 in Conroe, visit www.mcaspets.org.