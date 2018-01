Montgomery County Candidates in Contested Races in the March Primary-KSTAR is interviewing all the candidates in contested races and will post them to our website

County Judge Judge Craig Doyal http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-8-JUDGE-DOYAL.mp3 Representative Mark Keough http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-9-2018-MARK-KEOUGH.mp3 County Commissioner Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-9-CHARLIE-RILEY.mp3 Greg Parker http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-10-GREG-PARKER.mp3 Brian Dawson http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-12-BRIAN-DAWSON.mp3 County Commissioner Precinct 4 Commissioner Jim Clark http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-10-COMMISSIONER-JIM-CLARK.mp3 Judge James Metts http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-11-judge-metts.mp3 Bob Bagley http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-10-BOB-BAGLEY.mp3