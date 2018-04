MONTGOMERY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT TO MEET APRIL 24TH

“SOME OR ALL OF THE MATERIAL CONTAINED IN THE SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION FOR THIS AGENDA MAY BE PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO FURTHER REVIEW BY COMMISSIONERS COURT, SO IT MAY NOT CONSTITUTE WHAT IS ULTIMATELY APPROVED BY THE COURT.”

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A MEETING OF THE COMMISSIONERS’ COURT OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS, WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, APRIL 24, 2018, AT 9:30 A.M. IN THE COMMISSIONERS COURTROOM OF THE ALAN B. SADLER COMMISSIONERS COURT BUILDING LOCATED IN CONROE, TEXAS ON 501 NORTH THOMPSON, 4TH FLOOR, SUITE 402 , FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONSIDERING TAKING ACTION ON MATTERS BROUGHT BEFORE THE COURT DURING THE FOLLOWING AGENDA:

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. OPENING PRAYER

3. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA FLAG

4. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE TEXAS STATE FLAG “HONOR THE TEXAS FLAG; I PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE TO THEE, TEXAS, ONE STATE UNDER GOD, ONE AND INDIVISIBLE”

5. ROLL CALL

6. APPROVAL OF COMMISSIONERS’ COURT AGENDA

7. PROCLAMATIONS/RESOLUTIONS

8. COUNTY CLERK

9. CONSENT AGENDA (ONE MOTION WITH MODIFICATIONS, IF APPLICABLE, APPROVES FOR ACTION, ALL ITEMS CONTAINED WITHIN THE CONSENT AGENDA).

A. AUDITOR

C. TREASURER

D. TAX ASSESSOR/COLLECTOR

E. PURCHASING

1. APPROVE THE FOLLOWING CHANGE ORDERS (CO): ? CO #1 TO ZARINKELK ENGINEERING SERVICES, INC. FOR ENGINEERING DESIGN SERVICES FOR DESIGN MODIFICATIONS TO THE CALVARY ROAD BRIDGE IN THE AMOUNT OF $11,772.00 FOR PRECINCT 1.

CO #2 TO NORTHWEST INTERIORS, INC. dba COLOR INTERIORS FOR FLOOR COVERING AND INSTALLATION TO ADD ADDITIONAL FLOORING ITEMS IN THE AMOUNT OF $248.62 PER BOX TO EXISTING CONTRACT FOR VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS.

CO #2 TO LANDTECH, INC. FOR SURVEYING SERVICES FOR GENE CAMPBELL ROAD TO ADD ADDITIONAL SURVEYING SERVICES IN THE AMOUNT OF $2,735.00 FOR PRECINCT 4.

CO #6 TO CORRECTIONS SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS, LP FOR PROBATION TRACKING SYSTEM SOFTWARE TO INCLUDE ADDENDUM TO EXISTING CONTRACT FOR ADULT PROBATION.

3. APPROVE THE FOLLOWING RENEWAL OPTIONS FOR: PROJECT #2017-0033 PRINTING OF MISCELLANEOUS FORMS WITH SHAKUN SOLUTIONS dba PRECISION PRINTING/ALPHAGRAPHICS FOR VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS. (EXERCISING THE FIRST OF THREE RENEWAL OPTIONS)

PROJECT #2013-0032 RAISING AND UNDERSEALING CONCRETE SLABS AND ROADS WITH URETEK USA, INC. FOR VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS. (EXERCISING THE FIFTH OF FIVE RENEWAL OPTIONS)

4. APPROVE THE ADVERTISING FOR: PROJECT #18-46 AIRPORT ROAD PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION FOR PRECINCT 1.

6. APPROVE UTILIZING THE FOLLOWING CONTRACTS: PUBLIC SAFETY & FIREHOUSE SUPPLIES & EQUIPMENT THROUGH THE INTERLOCAL AGREEMENT WITH BUYBOARD CONTRACT #524-17 FROM PRECISION DELTA CORPORATION FOR VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS. LOCAL GOV’T CODE §271.102

PRODUCTS AND RELATED SERVICES THROUGH THE STATE OF TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION RESOURCES CONTRACT #DIR-TSO-3825 FROM SECURE DATA SOLUTIONS, INC. FOR IT. LOCAL GOV’T CODE §271.083

CORRECTIONAL & DETENTION FACILITY EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES THROUGH THE INTERLOCAL AGREEMENT WITH BUYBOARD CONTRACT #506-16 FROM ICS JAIL SUPPLIES, INC. FOR VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS. LOCAL GOV’T CODE §271.102

PRODUCTS AND RELATED SERVICES THROUGH THE STATE OF TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION RESOURCES CONTRACT #DIR-TSO-3761 FROM IDEMIA IDENTITY & SECURITY USA, LLC FOR VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS. LOCAL GOV’T CODE §271.083

TIRES, TUBES, SUPPLIES AND EQUIPMENT THROUGH THE INTERLOCAL AGREEMENT WITH BUYBOARD CONTRACT #553-18 FROM TIRE AND WHEEL CONNECTION, LP FOR VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS. LOCAL GOV’T CODE §271.102

7. APPROVE GRANTING A DISCRETIONARY EXEMPTION FOR: COUNSELING SERVICES TO THE JAIL POPULATION AS A PERSONAL OR PROFESSIONAL SERVICE FROM REFUGE TRAUMA & COUNSELING CENTER FOR SHERIFF’S OFFICE. LOCAL GOV’T CODE SECTION 262.024(a)(4)

F. RISK MANAGEMENT

G. COMMISSIONERS

1. PRECINCT 1

2. PRECINCT 2

3. PRECINCT 4

H. COMMISSIONERS – COUNTY ENGINEER

1. PRECINCT 2

2. PRECINCT 3

3. PRECINCT 4

I. HUMAN RESOURCES

J. ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH

K. COUNTY JUDGE

L. COUNTY ATTORNEY-REAL PROPERTY

1. PRECINCT 1

2. PRECINCT 3

3. PRECINCT 4

M. COUNTY ATTORNEY

N. CONSTABLE PRECINCT 3

O. GRANTS

P. BUILDING MAINTENANCE

Q. BUDGET OFFICE

END OF CONSENT

10. CITIZENS (limit of 3 minutes)

THE COURT WILL CONSIDER, DISCUSS, AND IN ITS DISCRETION, TAKE ACTION ON THE FOLLOWING ITEMS:

11. COUNTY JUDGE

12. SHERIFF

13. CONSTABLE PRECINCT 3

14. CONSTABLE PRECINCT 4

15. PURCHASING

16. GRANTS

RECESS MONTGOMERY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT. CONVENE PUBLIC HEARINGS.

17. PUBLIC HEARING

A. PRECINCT 1

B. PRECINCT 2

C. PRECINCT 3

D. PRECINCT 4

RECONVENE COURT – TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION

18. COUNTY ENGINEER

19. COMMISSIONERS

A. PRECINCT 3

20. EXECUTIVE SESSION -THE COURT WILL RECESS FOR EXECUTIVE SESSION PURSUANT TO ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING PROVISIONS OF THE TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, TO WIT: CHAPTER 551, SUB-CHAPTER D; ARTICLE 551.074

21. TAKE ACTION ON MATTERS IN EXECUTIVE SESSION

22. CITIZENS

23. MISCELLANEOUS