Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Multi-County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a cold case homicide being featured by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers Cold Case Division. Natasha Atchley was 19 when she attended a birthday party in Shepherd Texas on May 2, 1992. She had previously attended high school in Livingston, but moved away prior to graduation, and was visiting friends from the Livingston area at the time of her murder. The day after the party Natasha’s car was found, burned, on a rural dirt road approximately one mile from the party location. Natasha’s body was found in the hatchback/trunk of the vehicle.

Please go to www.montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org to see photos of Natasha Atchley. If have any information about this investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP. All calls will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.

Information Source:

Deputy S. Squier

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Photos Included (1)

Ways you can tip: