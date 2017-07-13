Montgomery County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week

Up to $3500 reward for info leading to felony arrest relating to missing person- Donald James Phillips from Willis Texas.

Multi-County Crime Stoppers was contacted by the family of a missing man from Willis Texas fearing foul play may be involved in his disappearance. The family is working with Crime Stoppers to offer a supplemental reward up to $2500 in addition to the reward (up to $1000) Multi-County Crime Stoppers is offering for any information leading to the felony arrest of any person(s) involved in this disappearance.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Donald James Phillips who was last seen on 04/19/17 at his home in the Willis area. Donald is a 54 year old white male, 5’11” tall, weighing 240 pounds. Donald has a 2” vertical scar above his right lip near his nose. Donald’s vehicle, a gray 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix 4 door car with Texas license plate HWG-6426 has been located under suspicious circumstances. Donald has a traumatic brain injury and takes daily medication which was found in his room by investigating Detectives. Donald is an out of work truck driver who is known to frequent truck stops from Huntsville to East Houston. Any person with information about the whereabouts of Donald is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,500.

Information Source:

Deputy S. Squier 05-16-17

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office