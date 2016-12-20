Montgomery County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week

On Saturday, December 10, 2016, at approximately 6:50 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were dispatched to a robbery that had occurred at the Summer Hills Food Mart located in the 24200 block of Sorters Road, in Porter, Texas.

Since that time, a Crime Stoppers tip led Detectives to the identity of a 16 year old male, and subsequently to the identity of two other suspects in this crime.

Aggravated robbery warrants have been issued for Michael “Mike” Gene Jones, 17 year old male, (date of birth 08/21/1999), and Israel Treqwaun Hunter, 19 year old male, (date of birth 02/28/1997), in reference to the below listed robbery that occurred on December 10, 2016.

Thanks to several donations from citizens in Montgomery County to help increase the reward, Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2500 for information leading to the arrest of these two suspects.

Please go to www.montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org to leave online tips. If have any information about this investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP. All calls will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.

Information Source:

Deputy S. Squier

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Ways you can tip: