Montgomery County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week

Multi- County Crime Stoppers:

Serving Liberty, San Jacinto and Montgomery Counties

On Saturday, January 14, 2017 between 11:30 PM to Midnight a drug deal turned deadly in the 25000 block of Lantern Lane, New Caney. Two white males were meeting two unknown males (possibly Hispanic) to conduct a narcotic transaction when multiple shots were fired leaving one male dead and the other seriously wounded.

If you have any information about this drug deal turned homicide, you can leave a completely anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for a reward up to $1000 cash. All calls are completely anonymous and you are guaranteed by Texas laws to remain anonymous.

Please go to www.MontgomeryCountyCrimeStoppers.org to leave online tips if you have any information about this investigation, or call us at 1-800-392-STOP. All calls will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.