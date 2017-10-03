MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEBRIS REMOVAL For Immediate Release – October 03, 2017

Just under two weeks remain for county operated and managed debris removal. After October 16, 2017 it will be the responsibility of the homeowner to dispose of debris caused by Hurricane Harvey. If you still have debris, report it as soon as possible, and place it in the county right-of-way. The county right-of-way is between the road and ditch or within 10’ from the edge of the road. Crews will not go onto private property to collect your debris.

There are two ways to report your debris:

On our website mctxoem.org – there is a new registration link for debris removal only 2. By calling 936-523-3916

You may also take your debris to one of the debris sites for public drop off:

242 – Northwest corner of 1314 & 242 – 8am -5pm – Closing permanently October 16, 2017

10990 Seven Coves Rd – Conroe – 8am – 5pm – Closing permanently October 16, 2017

Lone Star Parkway – Montgomery- 8am – 5pm- Closing permanently October 16, 2017 Remember to separate your debris and place in the county right-of-way, Do Not Bag Debris:

Normal household trash- to be picked up by your service Any household trash may be bagged or put out in the restrictions per your trash pickup. Vegetative debris Construction/demolition debris White goods (refrigerators, ranges, water heaters, freezers, unit air conditioners, washing machines, clothes dryers, and other similar domestic and commercial large appliances) E)waste (electronics) Household hazardous

Residents should not place debris directly under power

Residents should make sure debris piles are easily accessible and are not next to or leaning against trees, meters, mailboxes, water hydrants or anything that could be damaged during the collection

Residents should not allow debris to block drainage

Residents should keep vehicles clear of

Continue to monitor www.mctxoem.org for updated and new information.